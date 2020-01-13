advertisement

Musician and opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda, October 1, 2019 (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Only a few days after the announcement of the arrest of the deputy of Kyadondo East, Bobi Wine, world observers in Africa and beyond turned their attention to Uganda for fear of the well-being of the leader of the People People in security forces hands.

Among the distressed international observers is Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based NGO that recently published its interpretation of the popular MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, the umpteenth arrest and continuous harassment by state security forces in the first days of 2020.

advertisement

“The Ugandan constitution guarantees the right to freedom of assembly, but just over a year from the general elections, these repressive measures do not augur well for the way they will be carried out.”

Author of article, HRW researcher, Oryem Nyeko, describes how Bobi Wine’s latest arrest fits into a larger pattern of brutal and often unpunished conduct by Ugandan police at various rallies and events of the political opposition.

Nyeko also explains how the law on the management of public order is “too broad” and has often been used to justify the blocking, restriction and dispersal of peaceful meetings and demonstrations by opposition groups.

“The Ugandan authorities have recently stepped up their crackdown by blocking all” political “meetings – even those held in private homes – and by arresting opposition figures and journalists,” said Nyeko.

He noted that the arrest of Uganda’s most prominent opposition member, Bobi Wine, sets a disturbing new precedent.

Last year, the Election Commission authorized the People Power group, led by Bobi Wine, to hold consultative meetings as part of its presidential candidacy of 2021.

However, police blocked the first of these public meetings in Gayaza, just outside the capital, Kampala, saying that Kyagulanyi had failed to meet all the requirements of the law on the management of public order.

As Kyagulanyi and his group attempted to gain access to the location where the event was to take place, the police arrested them and fired tear gas to disperse people from the area.

The next day in Gulu, police prevented People Power from accessing a location scheduled to hold a similar meeting, and Wednesday blocked another event planned by the group in Lira, where this time police arrested Kyagulanyi, shortly releasing him after.

The police also arrested journalists covering the Gayaza and Lira events and reportedly ordered at least one reporter to delete his footage of the events.

“The Ugandan police often used excessive force to disperse the crowd during political opposition rallies and events and used the law on the management of public order too broad to justify the blocking, restriction and dispersal of peaceful meetings and demonstrations by opposition groups, ”he wrote.

“The law, adopted in August 2013, gives the Ugandan police inspector general a wide discretion to authorize or prohibit public meetings”.

“Last year, authorities used the law to suppress members of the opposition, blocking rallies of the Forum for Democratic Change in Lira, Kasese and Mbale, and preventing Kyagulanyi from hosting concerts. Police spokesman said on Monday that the law would also be used to block “political meetings” in private homes “

comments

advertisement