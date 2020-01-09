advertisement

Talking to Barbara Lopez, I was immediately reminded of the overcoming of the 1976 Film Network, in which an angry television anchor shouts, “I’m as crazy as hell, and I won’t take that anymore.” I heard the same sentiment from the spokesman for a group of drama students.

Lopez is one of 11 students from Western Canada High School who has been working since last June to create a show called Revolution or Slumber that is being presented as part of the High Performance Rodeo of 2020. It’s her first time that a high school project is featured at Rodeo and is being sponsored by One Rabbit Rabbit. It will show Jan. 14-18 at Western Canada High School.

“Too often, teens are described as clumsy, angry, and just aiming to have fun, but even if any of them are true, it doesn’t mean we’re not aware, either.

“We see all the bigotry, racism, sexism and homophobia around us and want to change it. We are also very concerned about the climate crisis,” says Lopez, who admits “he has sometimes felt so helpless but being a part of of this show has helped me feel that I’m finally trying to do something. “

High school show Revolution or Slumber at High Performance Rodeo.

Calgary

In Revolution or Slumber, it’s a common school day until a girl pulls the fire alarm. Lopez explains that the act of defiance motivates the girl and her 10 friends to plan a sleepover.

“Teens come together to dispel shame, play ping-pong, care for each other, drink and try to save the world, vowing they will never sleep again. It’s weird and amazing and so very real, “Lopez says.

Caitlin Gallichan-Lowe, student drama instructor, says the show is funny, full of dance and truth and “wild-hearted courage.”

Revolution or Slumber is the latest installment of a trilogy called The Trilogy Party created at Western Canada High School over the past decade.

“The first one – called Art for Teenage Boys and Girls, set for a Friday High School celebration – was all about. The second – Everything and Nothing, set in a gradual party – was about mental health, and now we have Revolution or Slumber, which reflects what our responsibilities as artists are. “

Lopez says the troupe is grateful to members of a Yellow Rabbit Blake Brooker and Denise Clarke who provided notes and tips. “Denise greatly enriched our project including moving and dancing on the show.”

Revolution or Slumber, which is a 40-minute show, runs Jan. 14-18 at Western Canada High School at 7:30 p.m. The performancedo performance is followed by a conversation talk with the performers.

Tickets are $ 15 and can be purchased at hprodeo.ca/2020/revolution-or-slumber.

