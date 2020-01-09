advertisement

When Vancouver native Keith Alessi says tomatoes tried to kill him but banjos saved his life, he meant both literally and metaphorically.

Alessi was a corporate executive whose job it was to fix sick companies. In the fall of 2015, he decided to withdraw only to be struck down 13 days later with a diagnosis of stage 3 esophageal cancer.

“The doctors told me I had a 50 percent chance of living a year and a 15 percent chance of living five years. It came as a devastating surprise to me because I had never smoked,” Alessi says.

After a series of tests, the doctors concluded that his cancer was the result of a lifelong acid reflux and the major culprit was tomato.

“I come from an Italian house where tomatoes in all forms were a big part of my diet. This is the true explanation. My Italian father was a very abusive man and this is the metaphorical way in which tomatoes tried to kill me. “

For decades before his cancer diagnosis, Alessi was collecting baths.

“I was fascinated by them. Gathering them became my passion. I’ve never learned to play them. Just to collect them. When I was diagnosed with cancer, I decided to learn to play the banjo and vowed that I would be able to go out on stage and play in front of an audience, however small. “

Alessi says he dragged her out of his cave and learned to play. He also began to tell people his story of triumph over adversity.

“I had so many people telling me I had to create a show and so I decided to enter the Toronto Fringe lottery. More than 1,000 people applied for the 100 positions on the skirt and my name was the first from the hat and so began the journey that has brought me to Calgary, the Lunchbox Theater and the High Performance Rodeo. “

Keith Alessi brings his play, The Tomatoes Trying to Kill Him But The Baths Saved His Life, at the Lunchbox Theater and High Performance Rodeo. Courtesy, Erika Conway

Calgary

Tomatoes tried to kill me, but Banjos saved my life, Alessi’s solo show in which he tells his story and plays some of his baths, plays at the Lunchbox Theater from January 11th to 25th, starting its run as part of the 2020 High Performance Rodeo.

If truth be told, and Alessi insists he holds nothing back in his show, that first summer at the Toronto Fringe was a disaster.

“They gave me six slots and I think I could have played in a hundred people in total. I had to cancel a show because no one came back and the critics saw me, but I wasn’t ready to give up.

“The next year I entered the Edmonton Fringe Festival lottery and got a slot and continued working on the show, making it more conversational and personal and at my last show I received a standing ovation.”

Alessi has continued to enter other lotteries and, by beating the odds, has won one slot every time. In 2019 he was introduced to eight corners including New York, Orlando, Regina, Windsor, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver and even Brighton, England.

“That summer, the show really caught on and I sold every single show at every end and after every show people came up to me to thank me for my story and to share theirs with me.”

Alessi didn’t get a player at the Calgary Fringe Festival but Shari Wattling of the Lunchbox Theater caught his show in Edmonton and booked it for theater.

“I’ve been on the worst trips and it doesn’t seem to stop soon. Great things continue to happen for me. The universe has been very good to me and I’m grateful and listening.”

Co-presented by One Rabbit Theater and Lunchbox Theater, Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life Goes Between January 11th and 25th at the Lunchbox Theater during the High Performance Rodeo.

