The general manager of the Eagles said it would change its employees’ approach to the design to improve the level of talent

PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman, general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, met with coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday for a long press conference to end the 2019 season in Seattle in the first round of the playoffs.

To do this, he strongly suggested that the team get younger. He said he wanted to bring “the youth” into the team and admitted that they “have to let the young players play” and “let them grow and gain some experience” even though “they want to have a safety net in every position”.

“Only the energy they put into the team and of course the production they had,” he said, “we have to balance that again.”

To that end, Roseman said that he will also consider a change in his design philosophy that has long been more about what players do on the field during their college careers and how well they do at the NFL Scouting Combine test and other workouts before designing.

This setting was one of the main reasons why the Wide Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside of Stanford finished 57th overall in last year’s NFL draft, while others in the same position, who turned out to be much more productive than newbies, such as DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, were still on the board.

“I’ll do a better job,” said Roseman. “I will do everything I can to ensure that I do a better job and that we continue to make good decisions.”

Here are some of the other highlights:

Roseman admitted that not all of the dozens of injuries that have struck this team in the past two seasons have been unlucky, and said the Eagles brought in a new chief medical officer in June.

“We need to find a way to do better here. From the front office perspective, we can help by looking at the players we bring in,” he said. “Hope is not a strategy when it comes to injuries. Bringing in injured people naturally increases the risk of them being injured again.”

Pederson said it was “possible” that Jadeveon Clowney’s helmet-to-helmet hit in Seattle against Carson Wentz, who kicked him out of the playoff game on Sunday, was illegal. “But I’m not going to focus on the past,” he added.

According to Roseman, it was a good decision to engage recipient Alshon Jeffery in a contract that weakens the salary ceiling.

“I think we are forgetting some of the contributions to our team Alshon made in our Super Bowl year, the injury he played with, and the contributions to this Super Bowl game,” said Roseman. “Last year he had 11 catches in the playoffs. I mean, again this year and this last game, I think eight catches for more than 130 meters in the Miami game, so you know that Alshon is a talented player and he is loves to be one. ” Eagle.”

Pederson sent mixed messages about the trust he has in his coaching staff. Although he specifically said that a couple of coaches that were heavily criticized from the outside, Mike Groh (offensive coordinator) and Carson Walch (wide-angle receiver) “did an excellent job for me, for the team, and are really able to be in the postseason, ”he said shortly before that one of his assistants would definitely be back for 2020.

“We’re still evaluating everything,” he said.

This includes defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who interviewed Cleveland’s head coaching position on Wednesday.

“I think it’s great that teams across the league are looking for people to look for potential leadership training candidates,” said Pederson. “Frank Reich a few years ago and now Jim. Jim was obviously a former head coach and I think he would make a great head coach again. “

At the same time, Pederson only said that Schwartz is expected to meet at NovaCare on Thursday.

“I will continue to evaluate and put together the best people,” added Pederson.

The front office will be expanded in the next few days, “which we are pleased about,” said Roseman.

These supplements can help Roseman improve in an important area.

“One of my weaknesses is that I’ve gotten used to our players – there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “We have many voices who are not afraid to share their opinions.”

Roseman did not comment on possible contract negotiations with security and defensive captain Malcolm Jenkins, who said on Monday that he would not keep his contract, which expires after the 2020 season, unless he receives a raise.

“But I understand,” said Roseman. “All players try to do the best for their family … It’s only a short storage period in the National Football League. So there are no hard feelings at all.”

The immediate future of Zach Ertz, who expressed some uncertainty on Monday about whether he will be back, seems much more certain.

“Zach has two years left for this contract,” said Roseman. “… He has a chance not only to go to the Eagles Hall of Fame but also to the NFL Hall of Fame. And I think our goal is to keep our local players here.”

