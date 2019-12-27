advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard has been cleared for touch and is expected to play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Coach Doug Pederson announced Howard’s status on Friday after holding back after missing six straight games due to a sustained shoulder injury during the Eagles’ 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3.

Pederson acknowledged that Howard may not get a full workload on Sunday and could play a more complementary role for rookie Miles Sanders.

Howard has run for 525 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Eagles (8-7), who could win the NFC East title and a No. 4 seed in the playoffs with a win over the Giants (4-11). Philadelphia could also secure the division title with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) in the visiting Washington Redskins (3-12) on Sunday.

Pederson was not as definitive about Pro Bowl quarterback tight end Zach Ertz, who is expected to attend the Eagles’ breakout on Friday. Ertz’s availability for Sunday’s game is considered “up in the air” by Pederson.

“I’m not going to risk further injury just to get him out there,” Pederson said.

Ertz suffered a rib injury in the first half of Philadelphia’s 17-9 victory over Dallas last Sunday. He came back and seemed to be working as he finished with four catches for 28 yards.

Ertz has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns this season. The 29-year-old has caught at least 74 passes in five straight campaigns and missed five games in total in seven NFL seasons.

Tight end Dallas Goedert got more opportunities with Ertz’s illness and had nine receptions for 91 yards and an attack against Dallas.

Pederson also noted that right-hander Lane Johnson has made progress in terms of his high leg pressure that has sidelined him for the last two games. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will continue to play for Johnson if the latter cannot compete on Sunday.

– Ground level media

