Markus Howard, the country’s leading scorer, gave up a game-high 31 points to defeat Marquette in a 76-72 victory over visiting DePaul on Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

DePaul led nearly the entire game – and the entire second half – until Howard hit a jumper step-by-step to give the Golden Eagles a 72-70 advantage with 1:22 to play. Howard and Koby McEwen added two pieces of free throws in the final 10 seconds to keep DePaul at bay.

McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson added 11 for Marquette (16-6, 6-4 Big East), which trailed 61-54 with 8:29 to go.

Charlie Moore scored 21 points to lead DePaul (13-9, 1-8), which lost its fourth in a row. Jaylen Butz and Paul Reed each added 14 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands contributed 13.

DePaul built a 40-34 lead, while the Blue Demons used a 6-0 lead midway through the half to provide a little control. With DePaul’s big men in trouble, Moore (12 points, five assists) and Coleman-Lands (11 points) did most of the first half work.

Meanwhile, Howard served as a one-man show for the Golden Eagles. He accumulated 21 of 34 team points and made 5 of 12 3-pointers, while the rest of the team was 0 for 9 behind the arc.

Howard didn’t throw his first shot in the second half until 12:31 left – when he missed a three-pointer from the top of the key that would catch a 50-50 tie.

DePaul rebuilt a 61-54 lead when Moore led the lane and fed Butz for a placement with 8:29 to go. Howard finally earned his first half points of the second with 6:18 left to pull Marquette within 63-60.

Howard’s big jumper with 1:22 left gave Marquette the first lead since his trio gave the Golden Eagles their first lead in the first half at 21-20 with 9:49 left.

