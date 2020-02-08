advertisement

Markus Howard again proved that it is difficult to maintain a good man.

The Marquette senior guard, who left his squad’s double victory over Xavier on January 29 with a bloody nose, returned on Feb. 1 and scored a game-high 31 points to propel a by-the-score, 76 -72 victory over DePaul.

With eight days to reformulate and fully heal, the Howard and Golden Eagles shoot for their sixth win in seven games on Sunday as Marquette welcomes No. 19 Butler to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for a Big Conference clash.

At 16-6 overall and 6-4 in conference play, Marquette is heading to blockaded territory in connection with making the NCAA Tournament. The presence of Howard, who leads the country in scoring with 27.9 points per game, makes the Golden Eagles a threat in every game.

Even at less than 100 percent, Howard is able to lead his team to a win, as he showed in helping Marquette to defeat a 40-34 halftime deficit against the Blue Demons.

“I just think we have guys fighting to the end,” he said. “They were scoring the will in the first half and we had to do certain things in the second half to accumulate.”

For Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski, the win over the last Big East team was further proof of how difficult it is to win games. It demanded the liberal use of a defensive zone in the second half to slow down DePaul.

“Winning this championship is just tough,” he said. “DePaul in another league is a non-shocking NCAA team. We didn’t play much zone, but it was effective for us today.”

While Marquette has been enjoying rest time with a midday bye, Butler (18-5, 6-4) pulled off a 79-76 win Wednesday night over No. 10 Villanova with one of the biggest shots of the season. Senior guard Kamar Baldwin speeded on a 3-offensive note on Collin Gillespie over time, pulling the Bulldogs into a four-way tie for third in the conference.

“He gave me space, so I took it,” Baldwin said. “When I mixed it, it was supported, and I went to my opening. It’s great, not for me personally, but for all the energy and hard work we put in there. Celebrating afterwards is great. “

A shot that Fox television analyst Bill Raftery called a “double-onion sequence” covered a 17-point, eight-record showing for Baldwin. The Bulldogs conserved 57.7 percent of their field goal attempts and performed just six laps in further burning an already strong resume.

Butler also welcomed back point guard Aaron Thompson (left wrist) from a five-match absence, which helps her offensive execution and improves her surrounding defense. Thompson scored nine points in 25 minutes against Villanova.

The Wildcats’ total points pushed Butler’s opponents average of 60.6, the first time he has reached 60 this season. The Bulldogs still ranked ninth in the nation in scoring defense through Thursday’s games, and their opponents’ field goal rate of 38.2 percent ranked 16th in the nation.

