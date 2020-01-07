advertisement

Howard Kurtzman leaves the studio as president of business operations of 20th Century Fox Television after 20 years as head of the business and legal department. He will officially resign in June.

As a result, Carolyn Cassidy will step up from her current position as President for Creative Affairs and take over as President of 20th Century Fox TV. The news was released on Tuesday by Dana Walden, chair of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, Craig Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios.

When the studio hires a new head of business operations, that person will report to Cassidy.

“The 20th has been much more than my employer for all these years. It was also an incredibly lively and exciting place to work, where we did so many great things together, from “Modern Family” to “Family Guy”, “Glee” to “24” and most recently “This Is Us”, just to name a few, ”Kurtzman said in a statement. “Those close to me know that I’ve been talking about resigning for some time, and I’m so grateful to Dana and Craig for their generosity in the process. This career has been an incredible journey – indeed an e-ticket journey. “

“Howard came to Gary Newman and me two years ago to say he decided to retire,” said Walden. “We asked him to stay for a year because we weren’t ready to consider what the studio would look like without his leadership. A year later, Craig and I asked him to postpone his retirement for another year – this time to coordinate the integration of 20th Century Fox Television into the Walt Disney Company – and he graciously agreed. “

“Howard is a Hall of Fame TV manager who has been responsible for some of the most impressive and breakthrough deals in the industry. He is a great leader and mentor and we will miss his great sense of humor, ”said Hunegs.

Kurtzman has been President of Business Operations since 2014 when he worked with Jonnie Davis, who took over as President of ABC Studios in July. At that time, Kurtzman worked with Cassidy as President of Business and Creative, respectively, and signed extensive contracts with Dan Fogelman, Liz Meriwether, Steve Levitan, Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux, Saladin Patterson and Kay Oyegun and others. Before becoming President of Business Operations, Kurtzman was Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for two decades.

