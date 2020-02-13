Twitter errors happen, but some media figures are sure to make them more regular than others, and Howard Eskin (a longtime Philadelphia sports media figure who currently works for 94.1 WIP and Fox 29) appears to be at the top of this stack. Eskin’s latest version is an absolutely incredible one from Wednesday when he called Phillies’ outfielder Andrew McCutchen “Lawrence McCutcheon”:

#Phillie’s LF Lawrence McCutcheon, who came back from an ACL injury last season, is working his way back in the cage. So far it looks good. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/wePU5vtCoq

– Howard Eskin (@howardeskin), February 12, 2020

Crossing Broad’s Kevin Kinkead noted that Eskin’s defense may have been even better, especially considering that he misspelled McCutchen’s last name again:

A common mistake I make in Mccutcheon’s first name. It’s Andrew. So go ahead and make this a federal case. The Twitter police can be dopes. Bite it https://t.co/m5U3jjWupD

– Howard Eskin (@howardeskin), February 12, 2020

And even the Phillies’ official report made fun of him:

His real friends call him Larry. pic.twitter.com/WTwGKuM9QD

– Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies), February 12, 2020

Many people have misspelled McCutchen's last name over the years, but it is noteworthy to do this twice in a short time, as well as to call him "Lawrence" (there was a Lawrence McCutcheon who played in the NFL in the 1970s, but yes, it is not that short). But as Matt Mullin of

This is not Jessica Mendoza from ESPN that he tagged. (Screenshot of the second via Crossing Broad.)

The #sixer reported trading in #mAgic for the 25th puck in the first round and selected Katvuan C Anzejs Pasecniks. Waiting for details @SportsRadioWIP

– Howard Eskin (@howardeskin), June 23, 2017

Amazingly, “Anzejs Pasecniks” is correct, but #mAgic, “Puck” and “Katvuan” (he meant Latvian) are not. This earned him a Deadspin nomination for “Worst Tweet of the Year,” and while losing to Darren Rovell, he got mad at Daniel Radcliffe for a video that featured the nominees:

Hey #genius. I’m not sure how I made this list of 2017’s worst tweets, but if you want to do that, at least you know how to pronounce all names. You are a #Nitwit. And BTW wasn’t really a Harry Potter fan. #HappyChristmas @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/vg2arxRu6q

– Howard Eskin (@howardeskin), November 30, 2017

A few more spelling mistakes in athletes:

I have bronzer in my eyes but I meet send goddamnit pic.twitter.com/hhbvKlMzVa

– Treb (@treblaw), August 23, 2017

But don’t worry, we’re all here to hear his “Oidcastbof”:

As Maxwell Smart would say:

These are just a few of Eskin’s many, many wild spelling mistakes over the years (and it is noteworthy that he did not delete most of them). Mullins piece contains a lot more and it is worth reading. So it is clear that “the ability to correctly spell player names or simple words” is not required to work at WIP. But at least Eskin doesn’t really fight other radio hosts, so he stands out from some other past and present Philadelphia characters.

