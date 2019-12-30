advertisement

(Warning: This post contains important spoilers for the finale of Season 2 of “You”.)

Wherever Joe Goldberg goes, death follows. And while Forty Quinn’s “You” didn’t die by Joe’s hand, there’s a fairly clear causal link between Joe’s appearance in Los Angeles and Forty’s death in the season two finale of the Netflix psychological thriller.

But have we seen the last aspiring screenwriter and emotionally dependent twin brother of Joe’s girlfriend-bat-baby-mom? Not if Forty’s portrait player, James Scully, can have a say.

“I would love Ghost Forty, you know what I mean?” The actor said to TheWrap, explaining that he hopes to pursue Love’s conscience next season as an invention of her imagination and “she.” just tormenting “all the terrible, terrible decisions they made. “

Also read: In ‘You’ Season 2’s Big Twist and what it all means for Joe

It would surely make sense. Two of Joe’s victims, Beck and Candace, have already appeared as hallucinations. (We’re still keeping our fingers crossed for Ghost Peach Salinger’s big return.)

Netflix has not yet officially renewed the thriller series, but season 2 leaves the door open so that a few other main characters can return in the next season.

Will – one of the few people who see and tell about Joe’s dark side – came from the Philippines later in the season to act as a kind of distant moral adviser and is currently what Joe comes closest to a friend. Or what about Ellie, the spunky neighbor, who is now financially dependent on Joe and, as we can see in the final, is still in contact? Could one of them make a comeback when the show is picked up?

Also read: “You” Season 2 Star breaks down the character’s tragic Finale death

We asked the showrunner Sera Gamble the question, and although she didn’t say either way, she gave an important warning.

“The basic rule is if someone gets dragged into Joe’s sphere,” Gamble said, “it’s generally not great for that person. So if they get dragged back in, it would be really bad.”

“You” Star James Scully StudioWrap Portraits (Exclusive Photos)

Netflix Star visits TheWrap for a photo shoot and chat on camera

