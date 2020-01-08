advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city is holding a series of meetings to draw up a plan for 2036 and they want to hear from you.

They ask the people who live and work here to come out and be part of the planning process.

“We want to make sure that what we include in the plan really gets through to people because we want this plan to be something that people can work with and continue with,” said Leigh Deforth, who comprehensive planner from City of Columbia.

Wednesday was the first of four meetings the city is organizing to put together a community vision.

“From housing to transportation to securing our natural resources,” said Deforth.

For some who came out today, the focus was on transportation.

“It’s a little bit scary,” said Michael Egbert. “Our street systems are sometimes very intimidating and quite dangerous. “

People living in the soda city are thrilled that the plan will be realized.

“I am very happy that multimodal traffic is on everyone’s lips,” said Meg Southern. “I think that’s a really important development in Colombia. I think that will become more and more important as the city grows. “

“I hope that some of these recommendations will be implemented,” said Jory Fleming, a resident. “I hope Columbia continues to grow and new people are added.”

Here is a list for the next meeting:

Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC

Thursday, January 9, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC

Tuesday, January 14, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Richland Library Southeast, 7421 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC

Thursday, January 16, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street, Columbia, SC

