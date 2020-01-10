advertisement

What should you make with $ 13 million? That’s the question White Rock City officials are asking residents to answer.

The amount is not yet in hand, but is what is expected in community comfort contributions – negotiated as part of a developer-initiated rezoning process – “over time.”

“It’s not immediate,” city communications manager Donna Kell said Wednesday. “At this point, it’s anticipated.”

A workshop to gather feedback on projects residents want to see benefit from such funding is set for Jan. 20 at the White Rock Community Center, located at 15154 Russell Ave., in the city center.

Projects the city is presenting for entrance include improvements to Pier Rock’s Pier; affordable housing options; a community complex with administrative and public space; water parks; improvements to the park; a picturesque one; a theater facility or a convention center; and a five-corner plan.

Kell described the workshop as “an exciting opportunity” for residents to ponder. It will not be the only option, she added, noting that an online survey is among other avenues to be used to collect data.

“I don’t know that an event will capture all the information we want,” she said.

The city held a similar workshop in November.

Further opportunities and updates will be posted on the city’s website (whiterockcity.ca/CAC) and will be shared via social media, a news release regarding the Jan. 20 event notes.

Mayor Darryl Walker said community contributions “allow the White Rock city to ensure that there is a high quality of life for residents.”

“I encourage everyone to make your contribution to how the City should spend a $ 13 million premium on community contributions to projects such as park improvements, affordable housing and additional equipment for Pier Rock’s Pier,” Walker said. in the notice.

A Five Corners Plaza is among the projects White Rock City officials want residents to weigh more in a Jan. 20 workshop. (Photo FIle)

