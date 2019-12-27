advertisement

27 December 2019 Carolyn Fortuna

In a recent CleanTechnica article I wrote about Elizabeth Warren’s plan to defeat the climate crisis and switch the US economy to 100% clean energy. She explicitly stated that her plan to pay for a Green New Deal would require major, structural changes and would result from $ 10.7 trillion in federal and non-federal financing. What are the financial instruments that Warren wants to use to unlock state, local and private investments? How would it focus on meaningful investments to reduce climate change, create jobs and reduce inequality?

And what about other plans for a national switch to clean energy? For example, what does Bernie Sanders outline for financing ideas? Let us look today at these prominent and provocative voices in the clean energy movement and look at their tax visions for carbon-free energy and 100% renewable energy.

How Warren would pay for an American switch to clean energy

The transition to clean energy is “an opportunity to transform our economy, create new industries such as in the construction of emission-free buildings, and greatly expand others, such as the production of electric vehicles,” says Warren. She argues that the transition creates “huge opportunities” for state investment, local and non-federal investment in the process.

A Warren administration would create new financing instruments to unlock state, local and private investments. She firmly believes that these investments to tackle climate change, create jobs and reduce inequality will flow to the “right places” – not just to the rich and well-connected.

Okay, Senator Warren, how would you pay for it?

A green couch: A Green Bank, also known as the National Climate Bank Act, could invest more than $ 30 billion in climate and green infrastructure investments across the country. She says it would:

Opening up new markets for more investment by working with existing federal authorities through direct spending, grants and loans

offer security for investors looking for climate-friendly investments in medium to large-scale infrastructure projects

increasing the overall scale of clean energy investments and the pace of replacement of clean energy technologies with fossil-fuel technologies

Protect consumers by keeping energy prices low and ensuring compliance with the rules of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Expanding opportunities for communities and the private sector by focusing funds on communities in the front lines of the climate crisis that have traditionally been left out of investment opportunities

A September report from the New York-based Coalition for Green Capital found that such a bank could mobilize up to $ 30 billion in investments for 30 years. The bank would recycle its capital and repeatedly borrow the same dollars as loans are repaid and the funds are reused.

Fourteen states, including Michigan, New York and Hawaii, have already had such banks and other cities and counties have explored their own. Washington, DC, for example, approved one in 2018 and the Baltimore Climate Access Fund wants low-income and minority residents to gain access to more expensive solar energy. Small focus focuses on local investments, and the national version would help mobilize investments on a required and faster scale.

Green victory bonds: Like current state programs for land use projects, river and habitat conservation, and energy and water infrastructure, green bonds have also become popular worldwide, with revenue growth of 46% last year to a total of around $ 460 billion. Like the ‘World War II Victory Bond’ program, Green Victory Bonds would be sold at a level that gives Americans in the socio-economic spectrum the opportunity to ‘own a piece of climate solution and take advantage of the new green economy that we build together. “

Sanders about how to pay for a green new deal

Embedded in many of Senator Bernie Sanders’ proposals to attack the climate crisis are financing plans. Here are some of his tax visions that herald a Green New Deal.

Green Climate Fund: Sanders’ plan to end the climate crisis focuses on US investments of $ 200 billion in the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the equitable transfer of renewable technologies, climate adaptation and assistance in the adoption of renewable energies. Since the approval of its first project in November 2015, the GCF has become the world’s largest climate finance fund through its readiness in 129 countries, including allocation of more than $ 5.6 billion of its funding to a project portfolio of more than $ 20.6 billion. It plays a key role in supporting the implementation of the envisaged National Contributions (NDCs), encouraging a shift towards lower greenhouse gas emissions and supporting measures to adapt to the effects of climate change in developing countries.

Substantial American military reductions: While Warren’s plan refers to reducing military funding to pay for a Green New Deal – “We will pay this with savings from my plan to lead the army away from its dependence on fossil fuels and other financial shifts from it Ministry of Defense, she says ”- Sanders is much more explicit about redirecting military assets to mitigating the climate crisis. He says that the big industrialized countries are spending trillions of dollars “on misguided wars and weapons of mass destruction,” he suggests fighting the climate crisis by recognizing that the Pentagon is the world’s largest institutional greenhouse gas emitter and that the US spends $ 81 billion annually to protect oil stocks and transportation routes. “We are uniquely positioned,” Sanders explains, “to lead the planet into a large-scale shift of militarism.”

End financing of fossil fuels: The US federal government is currently supporting investments in fossil fuels through the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, OPIC, the Export-Import Bank and other multilateral institutions. These international investments are not in line with a goal to curb the global climate crisis, and Sanders says that this “must end”. His administration would instead lead these international financial institutions to a fair acceptance of sustainable energy all over the planet.

By diverting money from these and other sources, such as income taxes from 20 million new jobs, taxes on fossil fuels and selling electricity through federal energy marketing authorities, Sanders will Climate Justice Resiliency Fund. With a funding of $ 40 billion, the EPA would conduct a nationwide survey with a number of other agencies to identify areas with major vulnerabilities to climate impact and other socio-economic factors, challenges to public health and environmental hazards. Each community is then eligible for financing climate resilience in order from most vulnerable to least vulnerable.

Final thoughts

The US is not alone in their efforts to use financing to realize the switch to clean energy. A recent Washington Post article pointed out that the EU’s biggest climate weapon is in the financial fine print. It appears that the EU is incorporating environmental objectives into standards for banks, money managers and insurers in the hope of using trillions of euros to fund a radical overhaul of the region’s economy. Like most of the American democratic candidate field, the EU strives to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Some of the EU’s money management strategies point to:

Make public how they include sustainability factors in investment decisions

Set CO2 benchmarks, such as indexes created to track companies with a low CO2 footprint, to send funds to environmentally friendly investments

Reduce capital requirements to encourage green lending

Investigation of the environmental risks that remain on the balance sheet and possibly impose additional capital requirements to compensate for possible losses

Assessment of the environmental risks that borrowers face before granting loans

So there is a lot to think about when considering the financing needed for climate action. In the next part of this series we will look at the other Democratic presidential candidates – as well as some insightful researchers and economists – and review their plans to finance climate action. Stay tuned.

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

