Napoli star Drew Mertens is the latest player to be linked with a move to West London’s Chelsea as head coach Frank Lampard appears to be strengthening his team on the offensive side.

Dris Mertens is unlikely to leave Napoli in the current transfer window, but summer is almost a certainty.

He has six months left on his contract with Napoli, and the Italians are not expected to offer him a new deal.

Drew Mertens will leave Napoli this summer as things stand, and he has been touted as a possible signature for both Chelsea and Inter.

The 33-year-old Belgian international could have begun negotiating a free transfer move with foreign clubs as he has six months left on his current deal.

Drew Mertens has done a great job for his Italian Serie A club, and he is one of the highest goals in Italian history like Diego Armando Maradona and Marek Hamsik.

He has scored 118 goals and provided 71 assists in 302 appearances.

He has not always been the first choice this season, but the Belgian striker has managed nine goals and four goals in nine seasons so far.

The post How will this 118-goal offensive star fit into Lampard’s game plan? first appeared on Thewistle.

