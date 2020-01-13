advertisement

With the unfortunate news that Luis Suarez will be out for four months due to knee surgery, it is time to consider what a replacement for the Barcelona striker looks like. In reality, it may seem like nothing but team rotation and perhaps a strategic shift.

Ansu Fate – Fate will receive an increase in playing time from this injury regardless. It just depends on whether it means moving him to the starting 11 as a midfielder or if he comes out of the bench just at a higher pace. Antoine Griezmann – Moving Griezmann to a more central role in the attack is the best short-term solution. It is also the option that is likely to lead to the most immediate success. Transfer – This will certainly look like a combination of the day’s gossip for the coming weeks. Lautaro Martinez seems to be the scent of the last few weeks and will surely grow in the days ahead.

What do you think is the best solution to replace Luis Suarez?

