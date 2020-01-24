advertisement

Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Saturday when traveling to Mestalla to take on Valencia.

It was a busy time for the Catalan giants facing their third match of the week after matches against Granada and UD Ibiza.

Valencia have not beaten Barca at home in La Liga since 2007 and will want to recover from a surprise 4-1 defeat to Real Mallorca last time out in the league.

Let’s see who can perform for Barça on Saturday:

Photos by Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be back on goal after landing the Copa del Rey victory, while Inaki Pena looks set for a spot on the net with one leg sprinkled out.

Defensively it looks like Setien will continue with the back three he has used in his first two games at the helm.

Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique are all capable and can appear together, although Sergi Roberto has started both games as a right-back quarterback under Setien.

Roberto or Nelson Semedo could feature as full-backs to give the team latitude, with Jordi Alba continuing to do the same.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

There will likely be further changes as the Barcelona midfield is now fully capable and free from suspension.

Frenkie de Jong should return after slashing victory over Granada due to suspension, while Sergio Busquets will return after resting against Ibiza.

Arthur could also return to the starting XI for the first time since December 1st, though Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic will also be hoping for minutes.

Riqui Puig is also in controversy but may have to settle for a bench seat.

Photo by Alex Caparros / Getty Images

Barcelona have little chance of attacking with Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez out of injury, while Ansu Fati has started the last two games and may need some breathing room.

Lionel Messi will be back after losing to UD Ibiza, with Antoine Griezmann likely to continue after his midweek win.

Carles Perez is also available for Setien but under the squad against Ibiza, while Abel Ruiz trained with the first team on Thursday and will be hoping to join the squad.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Pique, Lenglet, Umtiti; Roberto, De Jong, Busquets, Arthur, Alba; Messi, Griezmann.

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Valencia? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and wording in the comments below!

