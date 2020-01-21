advertisement

Barcelona started their campaign in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday in the third UD Ibiza squad.

There has been a change in format in the competition this season, meaning this is a one-off game. The ties do not become two-legged issues until the semifinals.

The Spanish champions will also have to play in an artificial field which Ibiza manager Pablo Alfaro has already admitted will favor his team.

These factors can only affect Quique Setien’s thinking of the match, though the new manager is expected to make numerous changes.

Here’s a look at who can display:

Photo by Sport Sport Imaging / Getty Images

The net should replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal with Barcelona’s B Inaki Pena also hoping to make the squad as a defender.

Defensively the likes of Moussa Wague and Junior Firpo will look forward to their first start under Setien in the wide positions.

Clement Lenglet could return to the starting XI after being replaced by Samuel Umtiti at the weekend, but it is not clear who will partner him in central defense.

Ronald Araujo seemed the most viable option, but will lower the game as he is suffering a setback after picking his fifth yellow of the season at the weekend.

Therefore Setien may decide to play Gerard Pique or call another Barcelona defender.

Photo by Sport Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Setien is likely to rest his old midfielders for the game, while Riqui Puig looks set to be a starter after an impressive performance against Granada.

The new Barcelona boss could also see the game as a good opportunity to hand Arthur his first start since December 1 as the Brazilian continues his comeback from injury.

Frenkie de Jong is also an opportunity to start in midfield. He landed the weekend victory over Granada due to suspension.

Photo by David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images

Carles Perez and Ansu Fati have been with the first team all season and should start here, with Lionel Messi expected to take the rest of the night.

Antoine Griezmann could be part of the squad to add some experience to the attack, while Alejandro Marques can also get some play on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has been a regular at training under Setien for the past week and could be given his first team debut.

Possible XI: Net; Wague, Pique, Lenglet, Junior; Arthur, De Jong, Puig; Perez, Griezmann, Ansu.

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Ibiza? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and wording in the comments below!

