advertisement

Barcelona face their second match of the week on Sunday when they take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarin in La Liga.

The champions defeated Betis 5-2 at Camp Nou in August but headed back to the match after a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao at the Copa del Rey.

Sunday’s match sees Quique Setien come up against his former team that has achieved just one La Liga win so far in 2020.

advertisement

Here’s a look at how they can be listed:

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Barcelona are without Gerard Pique on Sunday due to the suspension which means Samuel Umtiti will likely be Clement Lenglet’s partner at quarterback.

Nelson Semedo is enjoying good form on the right and should move on, while Junior Firpo could face his former team if Setien decides Jordi Alba needs a break.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Arthur will be hoping for a start after some decent performances off the bench and could replace Ivan Rakitic in the starting XI.

There is little doubt about Arturo Vidal’s physical condition at present. AS has reported that he has knee problems which means he may have to sit down too.

Photograph by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

Lacking Barcelona’s attacking options means that Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are likely to be on the attack once again on Sunday.

Setien seems to be trying to keep ahead as much as possible. Griezmann started in the bench against Betis, while Ansu Fati was replaced early Thursday.

Messi played all 90 minutes but failed to find the target, though he would love his chances against Betis. Only Mallorca and Espanyol have conceded more goals than Ruby’s men in the Spanish best flight in 2019-20.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu,

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Betis? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!

advertisement