Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Sunday when they take on Leganes at Camp Nou.

The champions lost to Real Madrid in the first place following their loss to Valencia, but are part of the game on the back of a 5-0 Copa del Rey win against Leganes.

Let’s see who can perform on Sunday.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Quique Setien switched to a back four against Leganes in the middle of the week and may be tempted to stick with him after his side’s extraordinary win.

He could still make changes to freshen things up. Samuel Umtiti will be hoping to reclaim his place from Clement Lenglet, while Sergi Roberto could replace Nelson Semedo.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

The Barça boss has plenty of opportunities in midfield with everyone fit and healthy. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Arturo Vidal all started on Thursday as Ivan Rakitic and Arthur walked out of the bench.

The Brazilian’s target may be enough to get him a start, although Vidal has been increasingly influential for Barça this season both on and off the bench.

Photo by Joan Valls / Urbanandsport / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barca have even fewer options in attack than in midweek with Carles Perez signing a move to Roma in the last week of the transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele is still weeks away from returning which means Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi are likely to continue the attacks.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu.

How do you think Barcelona should line up against the Levante? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and wording in the comments below!

