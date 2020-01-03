advertisement

La Liga champions Barcelona return to action on Saturday with a trip to Espanyol in their first game of 2020.

It is a case of top scorers in La Liga as Barca face a troublesome Espanyol team that has just 10 points from 18 games and recently appointed Abelardo as their new boss.

The hosts will not doubt that he hopes to capitalize on a new “leap” management and would like nothing better than to disrupt Barca’s title push.

Let’s take a look at how visitors can line up:

Photo by David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images

Marc-Andre ter Stegen could miss this because of knee problems which means Neto can get to start his first La Liga for Barcelona.

Barcelona really have no other injury problem in defense, but Ernesto Valverde has decisions to make in the backcourt.

Again there is the usual choice between Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto in the far right, while Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are racing for a seat alongside Gerard Pique.

Photo by Alex Caparros / Getty Images

In midfield and Barcelona options have diminished slightly. Arthur has been out for three weeks while Carles Alena has joined Real Betis on loan.

All of which make a midfield of Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong the most likely option on Saturday.

Arturo Vidal is capable and available but is also suing the club for unpaid prizes and on his way / not on his way to Inter, depending on what gossip column you read.

Photograph by Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

Barcelona only welcomed back Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez into training on Thursday, but it still looks likely the duo will start against Espanyol.

We know Messi has been in training training at a casual gym in Rosario and hopefully he can hit the ground running in 2020.

Antoine Griezmann should finish the attack and was in good form by the end of 2019, scoring against Alaves, Sociedad and Real Mallorca.

Possible XI: Net; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Frenkie; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann.

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Espanyol? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!

