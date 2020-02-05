advertisement

Despite all the chaos currently going off the field in Barcelona, ​​there is the small issue of a Copa del Rey quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Barca have already been beaten at San Mames this season, but face an athletic squad that is not in the biggest form and needs a penalty to go past Tenerife and Elche in the final two rounds.

Here’s a look at how Barca can line up tomorrow night:

Photo by David Ramos / Getty Images

The net has not yet returned to full fitness following an ankle which means Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to continue between the sticks for Barça.

Gerard Pique has been suspended for the weekend’s game against Real Betis which means he will start this, except that he trained away from the team at the gym on Wednesday which means he may have a problem.

Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are both capable and available, while Barca B’s Ronald Araujo can be questioned if Pique is ruled out.

Nelson Semedo was in excellent condition against Levante and could hold his place, with Jordi Alba or Junior Firpo featured on the opposite wing.

Photo by Xavier B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

Arturo Vidal is a little doubt after missing the weekend with a bruised thigh, although he was back in training on Wednesday.

Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur are also capable and available, while teams B, Riqui Puig and Alex Collado can hope for a few minutes of Copa.

Photo by David Ramos / Getty Images

Injuries mean that Barcelona really do not have much of a chance in attack except Antoine Griezmann, Messi and Ansu Fati.

Griezmann has been enjoying the Copa del Rey this season for Barcelona, ​​with three goals in his two games in the competition.

Quique Setien could turn to Barcelona B for attacking options if he thinks his strikers need a breathalyzer. Kike Saverio trained with the team on Wednesday and seems the most likely player to be called.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu.

How do you think Barcelona will line up against Athletics? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!

