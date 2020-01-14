advertisement

They don’t seem to come often, but I have a soft spot for a properly fast Volvo. So imagine my joy when they said that I could borrow their new “twin-engine” V90 T8 station wagon.

Something about “two engines” conjures up images of powerboats of inappropriate power, or single-hatch monsters ready for the track composed by a cash-rich tuning company that solved the intricacies of the installation of two engines in a Vauxhall Corsa.

But, in the context of the V90, it doesn’t really work like that. “Twin engine,” according to Volvo, simply means gasoline-electric hybrid. And, technically, the Toyota Prius is a “twin-engine” if you say it that way.

But all is not lost. The latest Volvo plug-in hybrid to take the twin engine treatment steps with a healthy 401 hp, once you’ve combined the 85 hp of the electric motor with the 316 hp of the engine. And that’s enough to bring this two-ton barge to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

So it’s quick; in fact, much faster than the other Volvo twin-engine hybrid I have driven, the XC90 T8.

The T8 is a comfortable mile-muncher with a welcome dose of power when needed

Not that you would really say it by looking at it, of course. Even in the elegant R-Design trim, it certainly doesn’t look overtly sporty. In its Inscription form, it exudes Scandinavian elegance. It’s not exactly a pretty car, but it’s very beautiful, shaping classic Volvo lines with nice modern touches.

So is he a wolf in sheep’s clothing? Well, not exactly. Although it is obviously very fast, one quickly has the impression that its impressive power is not really the whole story. This car is more about what it records than what it gives.

While a Volvo plug-in hybrid isn’t new these days, it’s the first one I’ve driven that really impresses. The battery gives you a little more range, and the engine is now a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder which is about as economical as you can get with a powerful petrol unit.

The beautiful range of Volvo T8 twin-engine engines

So, in theory at least, you’re good for 141mpg and 41g / km, which will appeal to tax specialists and delight penny pinchers. And, let’s not forget, it is currently the only car capable of these figures that has a large station wagon.

To put it all into practice, you can walk silently, electrically only, for 31 miles (that’s probably a little over 20 in real terms) and you can charge it at home or at a public charging station for electric car. .

While this may not give enough range for some trips, there is still the gasoline engine to fall back on, and that alone should offer MPG in the 1930s, so its overall range could be close to 380 miles. And it’s impressive for a fast car that weighs so much.

Above all, this smart technology is Volvo’s now familiar but still beautiful cabin, which is honestly one of the best in the industry. The ergonomics are perfect, the driving is exquisite and everything works exactly as you want. And, of course, there is no shortage of space. It is, after all, a Volvo estate.

That said, its extra weight, thanks to the central spine of the batteries, is known in the corners and with a price of £ 60,000, you will be struck by a high VED tax bill.

Above smart technology hides Volvo’s now familiar but still beautiful cabin, one of the best in the industry

So you end up with a luxury barge of 400 horsepower which will quickly reach 155 mph but, as nimble as it is, will not set your pants on fire in every detail as a BMW would. And if you start to enjoy a little frivolity, you will pay for it in MPG issues. It’s still a heavy car with a relatively small engine.

Or better see the T8 as a comfortable mile-muncher with a welcome dose of power that’s there when you need it. Think of it as a big four-wheel drive tourism with acres of interior space, as comfortable as possible, with a first class safety kit and the ability to roam silently in a city without using a milliliter of petrol. Then the V90 T8 makes a lot of sense.

