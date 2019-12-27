advertisement

How was christmas I assume that you survived the season and did not succumb to the condition of the turkey carcass and slept in the broth with a three-day-old hangover and a few bay leaves?

You have right? Oh man. Good luck next time, what? Maybe next year you could use the cognac to pour the plum pudding over your almonds?

Me? I had a magical Christmas day. Thank you for your concern!

When I woke up bright and rested on Christmas morning after a long and dreamless sleep, the snow fell gently over the woods behind my casement window.

I slipped out of my bed and patted a floor littered with hand-knotted rugs of ruby, turquoise, and emerald. I looked behind the lead glass at a deer that lifted her nose from the powdery ground, shook her little white tail, jumped into the berry-heavy trees, and startled a thick robin from the white branches.

If only I could digress here, my husband was like a recently unwrapped Action Man

I followed my freckled nose down into the clove-scented kitchen and discovered my offspring sitting in their tartan pajamas around the breakfast table and lovingly ripping over who would eat all the pud! And there, at the Aga, was my dear husband, who also wore a tartan pajamas, warmed the coffee pot, and tossed pancakes as he whistled happily through his dead, straight teeth.

(My husband, if only I could digress here, resembled a recently unwrapped action man with a full head of painted hair and absolutely no genitals, opinions, or preferences, although he was charmingly double connected on both the elbow and knee!)

“Mama!” Cried Alabaster, my youngest and most beautiful, whose hair can be lengthened or shortened by turning a plastic button on her back. “Why do you look so old and meaty and crumbly?”

“It looks old and meaty and crumbly because it is old and meaty and crumbly,” replied her brother Donald-John, who had bypassed the pancakes and poured maple syrup straight into his throat. This was the same Donald-John who would soon be surprised if my boot came into contact with its vinyl-molded back.

“Let’s see what Santa Claus left us under our magnificent, fully lit, candlelight Christmas tree, which is not supported by seven briquettes, three unread paperbacks and an ax!” Alabaster called and took my wrinkled hand. And so, followed by the grumpy cat, we went into the sparkling living room to exchange electronic gifts for the snow-covered fir.

“For you, darling,” said my pleasant plastic husband and gave me a smart home hands-free device with an integrated loudspeaker so that I could use voice commands to control my home.

“Take it back, you idiot!” I spat and knelt in his neutral room.

“What’s going on?” He asked, leaning forward and clutching his nothing. “I thought you wanted an Alexa!”

Get it out of my house and take yourself and these alarmingly fragrant children with you

“How do I know that this damn thing won’t soon collect data about my life and sell it to marketing companies, which in turn flood my inbox with incentives to buy hiking boots, winter garden blinds, stairlifts and midweek breaks in Leitrim and sausage flavors of gin and Russian girls in my neighborhood?

“Get out of my house and take yourself and these alarmingly fragrant children with you! They scare me, these well-washed, pajama-wearing offspring, with their fresh enthusiasm for the season and their clear and achievable goals for their future. I want to have my own kids back, the sleepy, nicotine-tainted ones who stumble down the stairs at lunchtime looking for orange juice. ”

Ahhh, Christmas. However it went out for you and for you, the day has passed for another year and you have at least 50 free weeks in front of you before you have to crawl under the sink again to look for the turkey thermometer. It is time to sit back and enjoy this slack time, this interregnum between Christmas and New Year, when the mistletoe has dried up and the party is almost done for the time being.

I am not the most Christmassy of people and I am always very grateful when the season ends. Although, I have to say, it’s getting better, the auld seasonal boredom. I keep the best advice I’ve ever been given: lower my expectations and live in the real world with as much ease as possible.

