advertisement

Walmart has been using the slogan “live better” for over a decade. In the past few years, the big box giant has apparently taken significant steps to help more consumers and employees achieve just that.

Walmart’s corporate social responsibility initiatives have “accelerated” since CEO Doug McMillon took the lead in 2014, said Tim Campbell, director at Kantar.

“Walmart was seen as the evil empire and that’s how they were perceived in the media and they wanted to reverse that,” Campbell said. “You have started a number of initiatives with increasing frequency.”

advertisement

Some examples of these changes include a revision of the weapons directive that followed several mass shootings in the country, including one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The chain – which was not alien to allegations of “corporate greed” – has also launched initiatives for the benefit of its employees, including the introduction of a higher minimum wage and benefits aimed at encouraging recruitment and retention when the national unemployment is around 50 -year low.

connected

In recent years, Walmart “has been fairly consistent in its philanthropic efforts,” said Jono Bacon, consultant and author of “People Powered: How communities can optimize your company, your brand and your teams. “

“I think all of this is in line with a current trend in corporate responsibility,” Bacon told FN. “I suspect a driving factor for this is not only the welcome increase in social responsibility focus in the industry, but also the requirement of younger generations that their employees play a more active role in social responsibility.”

In the following, FN summarizes five steps that Walmart has recently taken to strengthen corporate social responsibility.

Arms Control

After the shots at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas in August 2019, which left 22 dead and 24 injured, the retailer not only formulated a policy asking consumers not to bring weapons to their stores, but to limit them also the sale of firearms and ammunition. McMillon has also urged lawmakers to pass laws that require stricter background controls for gun buyers.

“We encourage our country’s leaders to advance and strengthen background controls and remove weapons from those who are determined to pose an immediate threat,” said McMillon in a September 2019 statement. “As we have already seen, these terrible events happen and then the spotlight dims. We shouldn’t let that happen. Congress and administration should act. “

Walmart was awarded A in December by Business Must Act, a nonprofit coalition that honored the best retailers in their weapons control and reform efforts in late 2019.

Walmart honored the victims of the El Paso shooting on Sunday February 2nd with its 2020 Super Bowl commercial and released a commercial in Spanish with a view of the city skyline.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAXKnd3wmjI (/ embed)

Improved employee benefits

Last month, Walmart began offering its 1.5 million full-time and part-time employees and their families affordable membership in gyms. With the Walton Life Fitness Pass, which costs just $ 9 per paycheck, members can visit up to 9,000 facilities in the 50 states.

“We are committed to providing Walmart employees and their families with access to quality medical care, tools and resources to improve their health and wellbeing,” said Adam Stavisky, Walmart SVP in the United States. “(This) is just another example of how we help our employees and their families live better.”

This latest initiative builds on earlier efforts by Walmart, who improved its minimum wage to $ 11 an hour in 2018 and tested higher wages at 500 locations, with $ 12 an hour for team members and $ 18 an hour for team leaders. In addition, the chain began the same year to help workers pay for affordable degrees in business or supply chain management programs.

“There is a lot of pressure to make these service jobs, these retail jobs more attractive,” Campbell said, explaining that such initiatives could lead to happier employees and could improve recruitment and retention efforts.

Going green

In 2017, Walmart announced the Gigaton project with the goal of avoiding one billion tons (one gigaton) of greenhouse gases in the global value chain by 2030. Hundreds of the company’s suppliers have committed to reducing their carbon footprint as part of the initiative.

In April 2019, Walmart started a new project in collaboration with the international bank HSBC, in which suppliers can receive improved financing rates if they can show progress either under Project Gigatron or on Walmart’s sustainability index. While Campbell says that these sustainability initiatives are “something that people probably didn’t think Walmart would do 10 years ago,” he also noted that Walmart “is not fully bearing the brunt of the cost.”

“They can use their size somewhat to spread the cost across their suppliers,” he said.

Wellness efforts

Since 2014, Walmart has offered its clients free check-ups during the quarterly Walmart Wellness Days. In addition to the free demonstrations, consumers can chat with health professionals, watch wellness demos, and receive freebies. As part of the initiative, Walmart also offers inexpensive flu shots and vaccinations. The last Walmart Wellness Day took place on January 11th.

To combat the corona virus that originated in central China’s Wuhan city, Walmart donated 1 million yuan (US $ 143,400) in January to provide medical care and more support to the most affected region in China, Hubei. The company said it will also improve health and hygiene practices in its operations in China.

Philanthropic endeavors

Walmart and its Walmart Foundation donated over $ 1 billion annually in cash and in kind.

Most recently, the company announced a $ 5 million donation to the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, DC, at the end of January, for collections and acquisitions, grants and research, education, and public programs , Exhibitions and emerging technologies.

In total, Walmart has now donated $ 10 million to NMAAHC. This includes an initial grant of $ 5 million in 2010 for the construction and design of the museum. The retailer says the funding shows its “ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion”.

Bacon said the donation “could cynically be seen as a headline effort,” but argues that “it is actually a general effort in the company to be more socially responsible.”

“Could you do more? Sure, but most companies could, ”he concluded.

Want more?

Who pays what?: The entry-level salaries at Walmart, Target and Amazon

Walmart makes another leap in earnings and forecasts strong Christmas sales

advertisement