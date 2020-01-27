advertisement

In today’s new episode of The Bachelor, the moment has come – and by “moment” we mean one of the most ridiculous situations that the show’s producers have ever staged.

Victoria Fuller is a candidate this season. She has a romantic story with country singer Chase Rice. Apparently this was enough for the producers to woo Chase and get him on the show without even knowing that he was going to appear before an ex.

Of course, the producers wanted to do everything in their power to make this situation awkward – and yet it seems that Victoria is at least trying to look bold at first. With a fresh look at Us Weekly, you can see Victoria try to keep her story with Chase to herself when she arrives at the performance. She dances and enjoys some time with him and it doesn’t take long for her to freak out, separated from Peter. (Meanwhile, Chase is doing his best not to act as if he knows what’s going on. We have to imagine that he recognized who Victoria was, but didn’t want to make a whole situation of it.)

There is an interesting report from Cleveland.com that indicates that the conditions at the venue were a bit difficult at first – it was a rainy day at the construction site, and Chase apparently only played one song when he was supposed to do more. It is fair to speculate that Victoria and Peter will eventually go through everything and if we are Chase we would use this as an opportunity to run away as soon as possible. Chase came on the show to advance his music career just to blow everything up. Talk about a dead end that he hasn’t even seen in his survivor season.

