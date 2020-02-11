In a very surprising twist last night, two couples left “Love Island”.
Many believed that only one couple would be thrown from the island, but in a shock, four people were evicted.
Rebecca and Jordan were the first couple to leave. They indicated that they would not pursue a romantic relationship outside the villa.
viewers of the love island are essentially watching rebecca the jordan friends area now that she no longer needs him to stay in the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EXNCdyIgLj
– daily dose of citations🧚♂️ (@idkidcidfwy) February 10, 2020
The producers of #LoveIsland after Rebecca managed to make it work with the fourth guy pic.twitter.com/36I6OV50v1
– Fran (@Fran_Hks) February 10, 2020
Jordan standing behind Rebecca #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Koj5vZzgo8
– Tibbie Graber (@Tibbieeee) February 10, 2020
After that, Nas and Eva also got the boot. Nas has long been a favorite of the series and many have reflected on Twitter how much he had fallen.
FROM NATIONAL TREASURE TO TREND BYE NAS? THE LORD HAS BELIEVED. LIFE HAPPENS TO YOU. #loveisland
– Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) February 10, 2020
“The next couple to be dumped .. is Eva and Nas”
United Kingdom: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BlhcL4WpZm
– Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) February 10, 2020
nas realizing that he is no longer our national treasure #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Suadc5y1HR
– ✨𝖊 𝖗 𝖎 𝖓✨ (@ erinmcb4) February 10, 2020
Eva to Nas as soon as they land at Heathrow #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EoilynxijU
– Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) February 10, 2020
Eva when nas tries to continue her relationship outside the villa # LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DKDuxifmE6
– D (@wtfbruv) February 10, 2020
Nas is the perfect example of “either you die a HERO, or you live long enough to see yourself becoming a VILLAIN” 😂 #LoveIsland
– TEE (@takundaa_) February 10, 2020
eva picking nas thinking that the public likes it only to be emptied at the next vote … karma darling #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wOpS9cvVTd
– lewys (@lookingforlewys) February 10, 2020
And that Nas is what we call KARMA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9S7ZqSvh5h
– Tom (@_TomLFC_) February 10, 2020
how is “bye nas” trend when a few weeks ago it was a national treasure, the bag was impeccably FUMBLED #loveisland
– mariam (@ mariamm_786) February 10, 2020
Many followed the beginning of the end when Nas returned to Casa Amor with Eva, leaving Demi behind. Be careful, Demi shared a kiss with Luke M in last night’s episode. She is not doing so badly, thank you very much.
‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.
