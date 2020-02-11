advertisement

In a very surprising twist last night, two couples left “Love Island”.

Many believed that only one couple would be thrown from the island, but in a shock, four people were evicted.

Rebecca and Jordan were the first couple to leave. They indicated that they would not pursue a romantic relationship outside the villa.

viewers of the love island are essentially watching rebecca the jordan friends area now that she no longer needs him to stay in the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EXNCdyIgLj

– daily dose of citations🧚‍♂️ (@idkidcidfwy) February 10, 2020

The producers of #LoveIsland after Rebecca managed to make it work with the fourth guy pic.twitter.com/36I6OV50v1

– Fran (@Fran_Hks) February 10, 2020

Jordan standing behind Rebecca #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Koj5vZzgo8

– Tibbie Graber (@Tibbieeee) February 10, 2020

After that, Nas and Eva also got the boot. Nas has long been a favorite of the series and many have reflected on Twitter how much he had fallen.

FROM NATIONAL TREASURE TO TREND BYE NAS? THE LORD HAS BELIEVED. LIFE HAPPENS TO YOU. #loveisland

– Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) February 10, 2020

“The next couple to be dumped .. is Eva and Nas”

United Kingdom: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BlhcL4WpZm

– Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) February 10, 2020

nas realizing that he is no longer our national treasure #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Suadc5y1HR

– ✨𝖊 𝖗 𝖎 𝖓✨ (@ erinmcb4) February 10, 2020

Eva to Nas as soon as they land at Heathrow #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EoilynxijU

– Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) February 10, 2020

Eva when nas tries to continue her relationship outside the villa # LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DKDuxifmE6

– D (@wtfbruv) February 10, 2020

Nas is the perfect example of “either you die a HERO, or you live long enough to see yourself becoming a VILLAIN” 😂 #LoveIsland

– TEE (@takundaa_) February 10, 2020

eva picking nas thinking that the public likes it only to be emptied at the next vote … karma darling #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wOpS9cvVTd

– lewys (@lookingforlewys) February 10, 2020

And that Nas is what we call KARMA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9S7ZqSvh5h

– Tom (@_TomLFC_) February 10, 2020

how is “bye nas” trend when a few weeks ago it was a national treasure, the bag was impeccably FUMBLED #loveisland

– mariam (@ mariamm_786) February 10, 2020

Many followed the beginning of the end when Nas returned to Casa Amor with Eva, leaving Demi behind. Be careful, Demi shared a kiss with Luke M in last night’s episode. She is not doing so badly, thank you very much.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

