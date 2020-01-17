advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Yes, it is a trial – but the procedure to remove the Senate from President Donald Trump will be unlike anything the Americans have seen on Court TV.

In the Trump trial, the Senate will serve as both a judge and a jury. Republicans who control the house can make their own rules if they have enough votes. And the presiding judge is the best in America, but it can be overturned.

An overview of some of the main differences between a courtroom trial and the impeachment trial that will take place in the coming days:

THE JUDGE

JUSTICE TRIALS: Federal trials, both civil and criminal, are presided over by judges of the district courts who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They rule on questions of evidence, motions to dismiss a case or to exclude certain testimony, and all other disputes that arise before and during the trial.

SENATE TRIAL: No one other than John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the United States, will preside over this case. He made the short trip Thursday from the Supreme Court to the Capitol to take the oath. The exact role he will play is unclear, although he may be modest due to his insistence that judges are not supposed to be politicians. And even if Roberts were to make a ruling from the chair, 51 senators can vote to reverse it.

THE JURY

TRIAL IN TRIBUNAL: It is a fundamental principle of American jurisprudence, and enshrined in the Constitution, that the accused have the right to have their fate decided by a jury of their peers – ordinary citizens who, by design, are supposed to miss personal ties with the parties, or other prejudices or reasons that could influence their judgment. They are questioned in advance about their ability to assess evidence fairly and impartially.

SENATE TRIAL: The panel of jurors here is already pre-established under the Constitution and none of the parties has a say in who hears the case. The 100 senators who make up the chamber will decide the case, invariably invoking their own partisan tendencies on one side or the other. They are not required to check for prejudice or political prejudice at the door – nor will they. Nor are they impassive observers, who hold majority power to approve the rules or even dismiss the accusations.

WITNESSES

TRIAL IN TRIBUNAL: Counsel for both parties can call witnesses who they believe will strengthen their position. The lawyers themselves handle direct examination and cross-examination, although judges can also ask clarifying questions. Jurors are not asked to interrupt the proceedings with their own questions, or to decide whether witnesses are called.

SENATE TRIAL: Senators themselves, in their role as jurors, will have the opportunity to submit questions in writing. According to the rules, senators can even be called to testify at trial. And it’s not even automatic that there are witnesses: it takes 51 votes for them to be called.

THE PROSECUTORS

JUSTICE TRIALS: Federal criminal cases are tried by prosecutors who work for the Department of Justice, their names being generally unknown to the American public. In national and local procedures, these prosecutors are often called assistant district prosecutors. They do not align with particular political parties or affiliations.

SENATE TRIAL: Prosecutors here are not traditional prosecutors. They are in fact seven Democratic members of Congress, all selected by the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, and having received the title of “manager”. Representative Jerrold Nadler from New York.

THE VERDICT

TRIAL IN TRIBUNAL: To find an accused person guilty in a criminal case, at the state or federal level, a jury must be unanimous in its decision – without exception. If a jury fails to reach a verdict after a long period of deliberation, a judge can declare it a deadlock and dismiss him from office.

SENATE TRIAL: Such unanimity is not required here. It would take a two-thirds majority of senators, 67 if all 100 vote, to convict the president. Since Republicans make up the majority of the Senate, a conviction is considered unlikely. If Trump was convicted of one of the two articles against him, he would be automatically removed from office.

