advertisement

For the past half century, the official policy of the United States government to respond to the kidnapping of Americans abroad for political gain has been to refuse to negotiate. The policy dates back to 1973, when eight members of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September invaded the Saudi embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, and took several foreign diplomats hostage, including two American. Asked by reporters for his response, President Richard Nixon said “we will not blackmail”. Within hours, the two American diplomats, as well as a Belgian colleague, rose up against a wall in the basement and were shot.

President Ronald Reagan also proclaimed that he would never make concessions to terrorists, but he did so in secret, especially when he reached an agreement to sell weapons to Iran in exchange for aid for release the American hostages held by Hezbollah in Lebanon. The “non-concession” policy, as it became known, was finally codified in a classified directive at the start of the George W. Bush administration. The underlying rationale was that paying a ransom would encourage more hostage-taking while providing a source of funding for terrorist groups.

The policy of non-concession has tightened as Al-Qaeda has used the kidnapping of Americans and Europeans as a means of gaining publicity and funds. While European governments, such as France, Spain and Italy, quietly paid multi-million dollar ransoms for the liberation of their citizens, the US Patriot Act, passed in 2001, specifically prohibited the provision of support materiel to designated terrorist groups, including ransom payments made by private parties, such as corporations and families. Over the next fifteen years, the United States and the United Kingdom became the main members of the non-concessions framework.

advertisement

As of 2012, as ISIS began to acquire territory in Syria, its members kidnapped dozens of Westerners, including aid workers and journalists. ISIS exploited the disparity between the European approach to the discrete payment of ransoms and the American and British policy of refusal to do so. While Europeans paid millions of ransoms to bring their hostages home, British and American hostages, including journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, were murdered. Families of American hostages were angry with the Obama administration, who they said had abandoned them when they needed it most. Their complaints forced President Barack Obama to order a review of the U.S. hostage policy, which was completed in the summer of 2015.

The new hostage policy kept the non-concession framework in place but created a stronger inter-agency system to support families and coordinate the government’s response. It provided some additional latitude, making it clear that the United States government could “communicate” with the hostage takers even if it could not negotiate. In order to allay the fears of the families, Obama assured them that no American had been or would be prosecuted for paying a ransom to a terrorist group, although these payments are technically illegal.

President Trump has taken a very different approach to the issue. He maintained Obama’s expanded effort to support families, but repeatedly pushed the boundaries of the no-concessions policy maintained by Republican and Democratic presidents since Nixon. Trump’s case-solving style is more personal and more flexible. Obama has focused on the strategic challenges of taking hostages and has tended to avoid personal interest or involvement. If a President showed a personal interest in bringing a hostage home, theoretically, it would increase the value of American hostages and increase the number of kidnappings. Trump, on the other hand, did everything he could to underscore his personal commitment to the hostage recovery efforts, by hosting hostages at home on national television or inviting them to photo ops at the Oval Office. Trump is looking to showcase his skills as a tuner and gain the political advantage of bringing Americans home.

Peter Bergen, vice president of the Washington, DC-based New America think tank, who has written extensively on terrorism, called Trump’s hostage efforts “an important area of ​​political achievement” and highlighted the role Robert O’Brien, who was sent as presidential special for hostages before being appointed national security adviser last September. Last year, Trump – citing a statement by O’Brien – said his administration had brought home 38 captives abroad, ranging from the 2017 rescue of Caitlan Coleman and his family , detained for five years by the Taliban in Pakistan, on the release in 2018 of the American pastor Andrew Brunson, unjustly imprisoned by Turkey for having collaborated in a coup. “The president has had unprecedented success in bringing Americans home without paying concessions, without prisoner exchanges,” said O’Brien, “but by the strength of will and the goodwill he aroused in the whole world”.

Some hostage advocates say the administration is inflating the number of prisoners brought home and paying de facto ransoms in cases. Trump, for example, takes credit for the release of Americans whom the old administrations would not have considered hostages, including three U.C.L.A. basketball players arrested by China for shoplifting; and rapper A $ AP Rocky, who was arrested in Sweden after an altercation on the street. The Administration is also increasingly engaging in prisoner exchanges with insurgents and terrorist groups.

In November 2019, two hostages held by the Taliban for more than three years in Afghanistan, the American Kevin King and the Australian Timothy Weeks, were released under an agreement which provided for the release of three senior Taliban officials detained in Afghan prisons. Administration officials said the release of the hostages was part of a larger effort by US diplomats to reach a peace deal with the Taliban. (In an apparent setback, an American entrepreneur, Mark R. Frerichs, was kidnapped by the Taliban in Afghanistan last month, according to Newsweek.)

In Iran, the Trump administration claims to have negotiated the release of Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang in exchange for an Iranian scientist, Masoud Soleimani, who was imprisoned in the United States for violating sanctions. These deals seem to defy the policy of non-concession, especially since the Trump administration has designated Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who often control American prisoners in Iran, as a foreign terrorist organization. Six Americans, mostly dual Iranian nationals, are still imprisoned in Iran.

Diane Foley, mother of James Foley and president and founder of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which campaigns for the release of all Americans held hostage abroad (and on whose board Bergen sits), has recognized the Trump’s efforts. But she called the president’s record “irregular,” citing the administration’s reluctance to confront American allies such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where an American citizen, Mustafa Kassem, recently died after more than six years of detention.

Trump has earned praise from other hostage families. He personally called Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and murdered by ISIS in Syria, to inform them of the military operation that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. , who had been named in honor of their daughter. At the invitation of the President, the Muellers attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday and, in one of the rare moments of bipartite unity, received a standing ovation from throughout Congress. The family of journalist Austin Tice, missing in Syria for more than seven years, also publicly praised Trump for his efforts to bring Tice home. Austin’s mother Debra Tice alleged at a press conference on January 27 that an unnamed senior US official defied President Trump’s desire to win his son’s release by refusing to meet with Syrian officials .

advertisement