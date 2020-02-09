advertisement

Duke basketball star Tre Jones sent the game on Saturday against rival North Carolina with a miracle shot into extra time. A missed free throw made it possible.

It took an epic comeback to get there, and two last-minute shots to make it happen. But # 7, Duke Basketball, knocked rival North Carolina out of the way on Saturday, struggled back onto the road and threw newcomer Wendell Moore on his heels in extra time.

Moore won the game for Duke with a putback that surpasses any rival highlighters. But it was Duke star Tre Jones who saved the Blue Devils the night.

The game was almost over before Jones did a miracle to push it into extra time. After 84-82, 4.4 seconds before the end, Jones was in a position most players had never dreamed of: on the free throw line with instructions that they should intentionally miss.

So many players have been there before. So many sent the ball to the other team to rebound because they accidentally jumped in or missed the rim completely.

Not Tre Jones.

The second point guard, who finished with 28 points, five rebounds and six assists, said after the game that he had prepared in practice with associate head coach Jon Scheyer for this exact scenario.

“Me and Coach Scheyer spoke about this very moment,” Jones said to Holly Rowe from ESPN. “He told me that it is probably best to take a few steps to the right to make it bounce. And when I practiced, I felt that it came out in the same place every time.”

Jones had already made the first of two free throws to end the game within two points, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski replaced strikers Matthew Hurt, Javin Delaurier and Jack White to help Duke secure the rebound in one shot Jones would intentionally fend off iron.

When Jones got the ball on the line, he threw it on the edge and threw it over the 3-point arch. With a playing time of about 3.9 seconds, he ended the long rebound and stepped into the middle of the shot from above.

The ball left his hands on the watch in less than a second and sank to the buzzer.

“Coach always talks about preparing for the moment and that’s when I wanted to score a big goal in a big game like this,” Jones said after the game.

Jones scored nine extra points in extra time, including a free throw to tie the game before Moore’s tip on Summer Duke pushed over the top. But the free throw that Jones missed to force overtime will go down in the history of the rivalry.

“It was a great piece,” said Krzyzewski. “It’s one of those clinic things.”

“Tre made an incredibly difficult game,” said UNC coach Roy Williams. “It’s hard to throw a chest pass off the edge like that and jump out 30 feet, and you’re the one who gets it and you get the shot. It’s an incredible piece.”

