The 26th annual ceremony will again be broadcast on two different cable stations.

Ah, the guilds! The time of year when precursor shows come closer together is controversial for the season’s front runners and the people who get the statues whether to use their good speech or possibly keep it for later.

One such ceremony is the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which take place on Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A total of 26 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented this year. This is only a fraction of the total number of dresses for Katherine Heigl (which was nominated for three years in a row by SAG as part of the “Grey’s Anatomy” cast) 2006-08 days of fame). For those who are not lucky enough to grab a ticket to an event, those with a simple cable subscription can follow one of two sister networks: TNT and TBS and the corresponding apps.

Like other January staples, SAG awards in the categories of film and television. (Unlike other committees that award prizes, SAG has chosen not to recognize “Succession” or “Little Women.” I know. It’s crazy.) According to another tradition that begins the first year, they are SAG also award their version of a lifetime achievement award (appropriately named with the SAG Life Achievement Award) to young Robert De Niro, who missed individual recognition for his work in “The Irishman”, but as part of the outstanding performance of a cast in a kinonomination.

Over the past two years, SAGs have had someone as a shepherd with a series of high profile TV awards shows that have been switched to hostless television shows. They broke the tradition in 2018 to win Kristen Bell as the first host of the ceremony, and Megan Mullally took office in 2019.

There is no host for this edition of the SAG Awards, but in the absence of someone known for his comedy that accompanies the ceremony, David Harbor may be able to deliver another passionate speech while his confused Castmates watch. Or at least we can start the show by pretending not to get upset about the traditional opening sequence “I Am An Actor”.

