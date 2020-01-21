advertisement

On Tuesday, the Senate will open the Donald Trump impeachment trial, the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history. The House accused Trump of abusing presidential power and obstructing Congress, and last week when senators were sworn in as jurors, they were sworn to be “impartial” in their judgment on the evidence presented to them. But this impartiality, writes Susan Glasser, seems to be a political impossibility. “Three years after Trump’s tenure, there is precisely no one at the US Capitol who is undecided about the president, about his removal, or anything else.” Conventional wisdom says the outcome of the trial is an acquittal predetermined – that there is no way that sixty-seven members of the Senate under Republican control would vote to remove the president from office. However, there is a lot of suspense around the procedure.

An open question, to be voted on Tuesday, is simply about how the trial will go. In indictments, senators serve as jurors, but they also set the rules. It is not yet known how long each party will have to present its case, or whether the directors of the house Nancy Pelosi has appointed to plead Trump’s case will be allowed to call witnesses. On Monday evening, the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, presented a resolution allowing each party a total of 24 hours, spread over two days, to present their arguments. Democrats have complained that, as the trial begins at one o’clock in the afternoon, such a rule would cause debate until late at night. The resolution also stipulates that a majority of senators should accept each witness or document before it can be presented, which constitutes an obstacle to potential proof. The Senate leader for minorities, Chuck Schumer, said he intended to propose amendments to the resolution that would change the rules of the trial, and called McConnell’s version “national shame”.

Then there is the issue of Trump’s legal team, which includes Kenneth Starr, who became a household name when he investigated Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz, who was a member of the defense team. ‘OJSimpson. Many of Trump’s eight lawyers specialize in staging. Jeffrey Toobin writes that the team itself raises interesting questions. “How can we not wonder how Starr, who protested what he called the Clinton dishonesty, will succeed in defending this president?” What will Dershowitz, a former liberal and civil libertarian, say about his new client, openly hostile to the values ​​enshrined in the Bill of Rights? “

Watch senators start debating the process and hear opening arguments in the live stream above.

