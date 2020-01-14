advertisement

In a fashion world where most of the more well-known houses have made the decision to keep their shows gender neutral – detaching themselves from the men’s and women’s calendar and showing unisex shoes off-schedule – Gucci is going the opposite this year Direction and announces this The Italian house is returning to the men’s calendar for the first time in almost four years.

Michele’s original decision to show his collections together came in autumn 2017. This is in line with the general trend of the brand to overcome gender boundaries in fashion.

Brand friends – Harry Styles, Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey – have established Gucci as a brand that fits into every identity and style and is always one of the hottest tickets for Milan in the fashion calendar. So it is an interesting choice for the house to split it up again now.

We can certainly rely on other brands to do the same – Anthony Vaccarello brought the men’s shows back to Saint Laurent in 2018, Hedi Slimane founded menswear at Celine last year – but it still seems that Gucci’s quirky designer has something big to offer for us this season.

After the brand’s very first climate-neutral show, which took place at Milan Fashion Week in September, you can watch the runway live here on Tuesday, January 14th at 10:30 p.m. [AEST] to see how all Gucci men do in autumn 2020 look debut on the runway.

