Awards season always feels like it takes a week or two longer than every year, but the Academy Awards are finally coming to an end this weekend. The 92nd edition of the award ceremony takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles, where 1917 will try to succeed Golden Globe for Best Drama with an Oscar, while a dark horse candidate, Parasite, tries to become the first South Korean film to be wins Best photo.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ABC. If you have a cable, all you have to do is change the channel on Sunday evening and settle down. If not, read on and we’ll explain all your options for watching or streaming the Oscars this weekend, of which there are plenty.

Unfortunately, unlike the Super Bowl, you cannot stream the Oscars for free from any device that you own. Not only do you need a registration from a participating TV provider, but you also have to live in one of the markets where ABC plans to broadcast the show. You can read more about the supported providers and markets in the Oscars FAQ. Provided you comply with the invoice, you can register with your TV provider on ABC.com or on the ABC app and then watch the show live on ABC.com/watch-live or by selecting ‘live TV’ in the ABC app on your phone or tablet.

Just to be clear: if you have YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV Now or another live TV service with access to ABC, you can access the ABC channel in the same way. The above warnings only apply to the live stream, so if you normally get ABC, you should be good to go on Sunday.

Regarding the content of the show itself, Best Picture is, as always, the prize that everyone is excited about, but there are a lot of strongly disputed nominations that should generate much discussion in the coming weeks. Will Leo DiCapiro win his second Oscar? Does Greta Gerwig’s updated version of Little Women have the best adapted scenario? Could win Parasite Best International Feature Film AND Best photo?

All of these questions and more will be answered on February 9 at 8:00 PM ET, but if you are more interested in the red carpet, you need to tune into ABC for coverage prior to the ceremony at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT .

