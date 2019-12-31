advertisement

The new decade kicks off on Wednesday with the Oregon Ducks dueling the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl game. Before the annual college football tradition begins, fans can look forward to the 131st annual Tournament of Roses Parade.

The parade with the theme “The Power of Hope” will be moderated by the Grand Marshals Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez. It is set to 8 a.m.

advertisement

Those who can’t make it to Pasadena to see the parade in person (but somehow managed to wake up early in the New Year and not die) can watch programs on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA 5, RFD, TV, and Univision ,

Also read: 115 cable channels in the 2019 viewer ranking – Yes, Comedy.TV is still dead load

This year there will be brass bands, equestrian sports units and a total of 39 carriages participating in the parade, which will fight for prizes on Wednesday morning before “according to” various criteria from creative design and thematic interpretation to floral craftsmanship and artistic merits to computer-based animation and thematic interpretation ” Parade announced.

The parade to the rose tournament in January 2020 marks the 131st edition of the annual event that started on January 1, 1890. Since then, the event has always taken place on New Year’s Day, with the exception of the years that start on Sunday. The parade takes place the next day.

10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, from “The Sound Inside” to “Halfway Bitches” (Photos)

The wrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continued to surpass the revival.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing just as well as her difficult student in creative writing. Directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation are the hallmarks of an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to give comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz heads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it childproof by making the children an asset. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three tasks in this musical when it comes to writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

Previous slide

Next slide

For the second time in a row, original works instead of revivals were the must of the year

The wrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continued to surpass the revival.

advertisement