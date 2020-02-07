advertisement

The Oscar night is finally here.

The most glamorous movie night comes this weekend in the shortened award ceremony season: the 92nd Academy Awards.

The show is all about the big films. Director Todd Phillips’ “Joker” surprised the experts with the lead in the nominations – 11, including the best picture, the best director and the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. It could be a big night for Phoenix, who seems to be getting the best actor’s cup. Brad Pitt, who is considered the best supporting actor in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Renee Zellweger, who is ready to become the best actress for her role in “Judy”; and Laura Dern, who won the award season as best supporting actress in “Marriage Story”.

The television show on Sunday evening will reveal its fate. We’ll take care of the Oscar awards, to which we now have definitive answers.

How and when can I see the show?

The Oscars are broadcast on ABC (20:00 EST / 5 PST) and can be viewed in the ABC app. Cable cutters are warned, the app won’t let you play unless you can authenticate your cable or satellite service. There are other display options.

Where can I see the red carpet?

Reporting on the red carpet begins at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3: 30 PST on ABC. This livestream can be viewed free of charge on Twitter via @TheAcademy. E! Let the party begin with a preview on the red carpet at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m.PST. At 5 p.m. EST / 2 PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic begin celebrity interviews for “E! Live From the Red Carpet”.

Who is the host this year?

Nobody. Last year, the Oscars tried the no-host experiment: Queen opened the show with Adam Lambert on vocals, and Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph made brilliant jokes while insisting the global audience that they weren’t hosts. The academy liked the results without pressure and decreed that an official host was not required for the second year in a row.

Who is performing (and why Billie Eilish)?

As if it wasn’t enough to dominate the Grammy Night with five prizes, the Academy confirmed that Billie Eilish will play the Oscar Night even though she doesn’t have a competing song. The same applies to Janelle Monáe.

The best song nominees will also appear, including “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo who sings “Stand Up”, Elton John who sings “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (from “Rocketman”), and Idina Menzel, who plays “Into the” unknown (“Frozen II”), Chrissy Metz sings “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”) and Randy Newman plays “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself” (“Toy Story 4 “).

Questlove will appear and history will be made when Eímear Noone is the first woman to conduct the orchestra as a guest on an Oscars show.

Who awards prizes?

People looking for their favorite stars to be on the podium will see Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tom Holland, Emma Stone, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sandra, among others Oh, Keanu Reeves , Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Kelly Marie Tran and Rebel Wilson.

Has the Oscar become meatless?

The awards ceremonies shifted to vegetable menus in 2020, starting with this year’s Golden Globes. The Oscars are a different beast because they are in an auditorium. But the food at the pre-show will be vegan. The official after party, the Governors Ball, moderated by Wolfgang Puck, will focus on vegetarian dishes. Excellent meat dishes such as spicy tuna and chicken pot pie (Barbra Streisand’s favorite dish) will continue to be served.

