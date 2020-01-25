advertisement

If you want to see Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Billie Eilish at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night but are not sure how to see it, we have it for you.

The show, which will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET for old school television viewers. And if you want to (legally) stream the Grammys, CBS All-Access, which costs $ 5.99 a month at the bottom, will do the ceremony. Customers with Hulu with live TV or YouTube TV can also watch the show.

The red carpet is reported live on Grammys.com.

advertisement

Also read: Deborah Dugan, CEO of Ousted Grammy, says General Counsel suggested it in “Power-Setting Move” (video)

This year’s show takes place amid explosive accusations from Deborah Dugan, the former National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, who said in an email released earlier this week that she was sexually assaulted by the Academy’s General Counsel. Dugan also said that her predecessor Neil Portnow had been charged with raping the academy, among other things.

In an interview on “Good Morning America” ​​on Thursday, Dugan questioned the academy’s “corrupt” nomination process.

“The system should be transparent and there are conflicts of interest that affect the results,” she said, noting that Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande had missed a song of the year nomination this year because another artist had received one Nomination – sat in the committee’s nomination category and is represented by a board member of the Recording Academy.

Also read: 4 trustees of the Female Recording Academy reject Deborah Dugan’s criticism of the Boys Club

On the subject of nominations, Lizzo leads this year’s artists with a total of eight nominations, including for album and song of the year. Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish each take second place with six nominations. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell each received five nominations.

Here are some of the main categories:

Record of the year

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

“Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“7 rings” by Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” by H.E.R.

“Talk” by Khalid

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“Sunflower” by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

I, I from Bon Iver

Norman F *** ing Rockwell by Lana Del Rey

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? by Billie Eilish

Thank you, Next from Ariana Grande

I knew her from H.E.R.

7 by Lil Nas X

Because I love you Deluxe by Lizzo

Father of the Bride from Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always remember us like that, Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” by H.E.R.

Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

advertisement