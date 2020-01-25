advertisement

The Grammy Awards honor the best in the music industry of the past year. The program will air on CBS on Sunday January 26th at 8:00 p.m. E.T. from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more are nominated.

Below we have answered any questions you may have about the award ceremony itself, as well as information on how you can watch the associated livestream on the red carpet for free.

So watch the Grammy Awards

The Grammys broadcast on CBS on Sunday, January 26th at 8pm. E.T.

The show will also be available to subscribers on CBS All Access. It also streams over Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T Now for those who subscribe to these services. They all also offer a free 7-day trial.

CBS teams up with the Recording Academy for an exclusive live stream show on the red carpet on Twitter.

Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who’s the host?

Alicia Keys returns to this year’s show. Keys herself has won 15 Grammy Awards for her work, including “No One” and “Girl on Fire”.

Alicia Keys at the 2018 Grammys.

CREDIT: Matt Sayles / Shutterstock

Who is nominated?

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” meets Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” for “Record of the Year”. In addition to Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Maggie Rogers and many others, both artists have also been nominated for Best New Artist.

Beyoncé was recognized for “Spirit” as the best pop soloist and Taylor Swift is in the fight for the best pop vocal album for “Lover”.

Singer-songwriter John Prine receives a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the industry.

Billie Eilish at the KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December with her signature “Schleimgrün”.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who’s performing?

The series of performances is filled with big stars like the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Bonnie Raitt will honor John Prine, Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and Aerosmith will perform particularly well with Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C.

(L-R): Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas at the 2019 BBMAs.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

