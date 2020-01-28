advertisement

Buying a foundation sometimes looks like a commitment that you just aren’t ready to make. You enter Sephora and you are instantly overwhelmed by the number of shades, shades and makeup brands that are just waiting to disappoint you or be the magic potion you are looking for. Worse yet, foundations are not cheap! The average foundation at Sephora starts at $ 35. For this reason, makeup enthusiasts rely on samples to determine their next beauty product purchase.

What are the Sephora sample collection rules? There was only one way to find out. I spoke to four different employees in four different places to see if I could find out the truth about the example situation and here is what I learned:

You’re not alone!

It is not uncommon at all to come and get samples! Many buyers come in search of the perfect base and the good news is that they are going with HOPE as OPTIONS!

You are entitled to 3 samples per day

I was delighted to learn that the employees are trained to give three samples to anyone who wants to try foundations! If these don’t work, come back another day and check more. However, they cannot be 3 of the same product.

IQ color

Sephora has a system that helps you match your foundation. It’s a camera they call “Color IQ”. It takes photos of your skin which then scans its foundation database to find your nearest skin tone. The system is far from perfect, but it’s a great place to start your foundational journey.

Trial and error is always the best way to perfect anything and certainly something as personal as your foundation. So this is it! You no longer have to feel overwhelmed. If at first you don’t succeed, try a few others for the size. You have options Honey. Go and enjoy it!

