Looking for a live report from hammer to hammer about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate? There are a few TV and streaming options that will take you from Washington, D.C.

The trial begins on TV at 1:00 p.m. ET on C-SPAN 2 on Tuesday. The Senate is expected to discuss the basic rules for the process before moving on to oral discussions later in the week.

Viewers can also stream it live on the C-SPAN website by signing up with their TV provider. And for cable cutters, you can stream the trial version on PBS NewsHour’s YouTube channel listed below:

President Trump announced his legal team for last Friday’s trial, which will include Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who first became famous during the Clinton impeachment process in the late 1990s. Trump is the third president in the country’s history and the first since Bill Clinton was charged in 1998 for taking oaths before a federal jury and hindering the judiciary.

The House of Representatives initiated two impeachment proceedings against President Trump last week for abuse of power and congressional obstruction. House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi signed the article last Wednesday while being flanked by the seven democratic process managers who will be following the case. These managers are: Jerrold Nadler from New York, Adam Schiff from California, Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Zoe Lofgren from California, Val Demings from Florida, Sylvia Garcia from Texas and Jason Crow from Colorado.

The President’s legal department said Monday that lawmakers would “permanently weaken the presidency” by resigning, and urged the Senate to “quickly reject” the impeachment lawsuit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority to remove a president from office, which means that 19 out of 53 republican senators would have to vote for Trump if all 47 democratic senators voted for his removal.

