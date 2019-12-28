advertisement

You may want to know that fragapanophobia, although not a diagnosable disorder, is a real phenomenon, if only for the purpose of trivial persecution. There is a group of people who suffer from birthday anxiety. If you are one of them, be ready. The change of the decade may need to be addressed with caution.

Birthdays are the relentless march of time. And although annual events can lead to anxiety in some cases, approaching birthdays is associated with a more serious increase in anxiety and depression. The end of a decade and the beginning of a new one is a similar kind of marker. And people’s fear tends to be anticipatory. It is linked to the milestone that is looming on the horizon. It will coincide with Christmas.

advertisement

I was surprised by a conversation over a decade last week. I knew I was already in the birthday fear group. In the past ten years I have been allergic to birthdays. I am less able for them every year, mainly because they feel they can get around much too quickly. I should have been on guard.

A top tip this Christmas is to do something new. It doesn’t have to be a hike to Machu Picchu. It is enough to play charades or other activities that are new to you

Many people feel that time gets faster as you get older. Milestones like the arrival of a new decade can be fulfilled with disbelief by people of a certain age. There is science that supports the feeling that time seems to go faster with age. Research suggests that the perceived passage of time is related to the amount of new information that we collect. When we are young and everything seems new, our brains have to process more and it feels like time is slowly passing. As we get older and face less new information and fewer events the first time, we have to process less, so the timing can feel faster.

This process is believed to be related to decreased production of the brain chemical dopamine, which is produced in response to novel stimuli. Dopamine deficiency is also associated with mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. A top tip this Christmas is to do something new. Try something you have never done before. It doesn’t have to be a hike to Machu Picchu. It is enough to play charades or other activities that are new to you.

A change of decade is far less worrying for the youth. My teenage son is very impressed with the beginning of the 2020s. He doesn’t remember the switch from the nineties to the teenagers. And he expects his life to be very different when we move into the 2030s. It is exciting for him. Many of the reasons why milestones have been important over the past decade are because we stop to think about these things. For the youth there is excitement and anticipation for the future.

This is another reason why change can be difficult for adults in the decade. It can lead to comparisons between our present life and the life that we envisioned as a younger person. These comparisons can trigger moments of reflection and even crisis. We may question the meaning of life, what we have achieved or what we have contributed to the world. Hard questions. This season don’t ask your loved ones what they did to their decade. That will make it easier for everyone.

Life needs twists and turns; there are curve balls. We are thrown off the course. And sometimes our current self is not very forgiving

The idealism and ambition of the youth are not always realized. As adults, it can be difficult to think about how we can imagine who we are and who we are. Life needs twists and turns; there are curve balls. We are thrown off the course. And sometimes our current self is not very forgiving. Give yourself the gift of forgiveness. You cannot miss an imaginary mark. It was always imagined.

For older adults, even if they’re 40 or 50 years old, the 2020 arrival may be something they never really thought of as young people. It was well beyond the new millennium. So we didn’t think that far ahead. And in this omission, the beginning of this new decade represents a time that was not even worth considering or anticipating beforehand.

We have surprisingly few positive representations of age; Few people are in a hurry to get there. However, we must not forget that we are lucky enough to see this in this new decade. The only thing worse than getting old is the alternative. And if we can channel this gratitude, all studies say, we will be happy about it.

Orla Muldoon is a professor of psychology at the University of Limerick

advertisement