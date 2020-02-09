advertisement

Since the Oscars take place much earlier than usual, this year’s season with the compressed Hollywood Awards was a crazy one. So many ceremonies in a month, and although February is just beginning, this award season is almost over, only the Oscars are left.

If you’re one of those people who care about celebrity costumes as well as those who actually win the awards, then you will definitely want to see the different pre-shows from Oscars. Treat yourself to the glamor and glamor of it Arrivals on the red carpet. And as always, there will be a lot of red carpet shows when the Oscars air on ABC on Sunday, February 24th.

While the Oscar ceremony starts at 8 p.m. every year. ET / 5 PM PT, the red carpet celebrations start a few hours earlier. The official pre-show, ABC’s “Oscars Live on the Red Carpet” starts at 6.30pm. ET / 3: 30 p.m. PT. ABC’s coverage will be moderated in the first hour by Billy Porter, Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell. Ryan Seacrest will take the helm in the last half hour of the ABC special on the red carpet.

Also read: Oscars 2020 predictions: “1917” and “Parasite” will go to war, but who will win?

This special red carpet show can be streamed through the ABC website and app. You need a login from a cable provider for it to work. Streaming TV services such as Sling and Hulu, which broadcast ABC, are also successful.

In addition, the Oscars will have their own stream-only reporting on the Academy’s official Twitter. It seems that this isn’t the same show you’ll see on ABC, but if you’re just going to see what everyone is wearing, it will do the job.

As is traditional for him, Seacrest is used twice for the Red Carpet of the Oscars – before he takes over the ABC show, he will be on E! Co-hosting the extravagance of this network on the red carpet.

Also read: 32 great films that haven’t received Oscar nominations (photos)

Comprehensive coverage of E! Starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10 PM PT with “Brunch at the Oscars 2020”, with the largest coverage of the red carpet of the network from 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, with three full hours of madness on the red carpet. In addition to Giuliana Rancic, “Live From the Red Carpet” will take place in Seacrest.

All of E! This year, the network’s live stream on E! Side here and the E! App. The app you need for the live stream is called “E!” – and not “E!” News ”app.

Finally, if you’re looking for another free red carpet Oscars show, there will be one too, thanks to People and Entertainment Weekly, who have teamed up for their own red carpet streaming show. ‘I will be able to look at EW.com.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

