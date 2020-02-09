advertisement

This was possibly the shortest Hollywood award season for some time since the Golden Globes and Oscars were only a month apart. But that doesn’t mean that the season lacks drama. The compressed season may have only exacerbated the drama, as award bloggers didn’t have enough time to figure out the numbers and find out who were the favorites for the best picture and who were just happy to be there.

Nevertheless, over the past month it looks as if “1917” is the leader for the big award with the Korean darling “Parasite” right on his heels. But the past few years have been full of surprises – five of the past seven years have seen Best Film and Best Director go to different films. Could we do it six out of eight?

The good news is that, as usual, you don’t have to settle down in front of a TV with a cable or antenna to watch all the celebrations. And that’s because the Oscar ceremony starts at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on February 9th you can see it no matter where you are – provided you are at least close to an internet connection.

Also read: How to stream the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Live Online

The Oscars broadcast by ABC can be streamed using standard methods – either via ABC.com in your web browser or via the ABC app for mobile devices and streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire. However, you need to register for a participating cable provider to view the stream.

You can also stream the Academy Awards with any streaming TV service that broadcasts ABC, such as DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, and YouTube TV. All of these services offer a free trial for users who have not yet signed up.

If you’re also looking for action on the red carpet before the show, ABC will have plenty of it from 6:30 p.m. ET / 3: 30 p.m. PT. And you can watch this pre-presentation on the red carpet using the methods above. But that’s not all you can see on the only red carpet Oscar show – you can check out our full overview of the various red carpet shows here.

