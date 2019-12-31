advertisement

Another New Year is just around the corner and that means it’s time for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’Eve” on ABC and the biggest New Year’s Eve party in the world.

Ryan Seacrest and new co-host Lucy Hale will be visiting Times Square in New York from 8 p.m. EST and the televised party will continue until 1am. But this “New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” won’t just stay in New York – the 2019 edition of the long-standing show will also include parties in Los Angeles, which are again being hosted by Ciara, and in New Orleans, hosted by the always entertaining Billy Porter will, and in Miami.

All locations will be filled with music stars, with Post Malone headlining the Times Square stage with BTS, Alanis Morisette and Sam Hunt. And in New Orleans, we’re going to get musical performances from Usher and Sheryl Crow. The Jonas Brothers will be the main event in Miami.

Ciara in Los Angeles is the event with the most stars, Anthony Ramos and, with musical performances by Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Hengst, Dua Lipa, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day and Ava Max shaed.

All of this can be viewed either on the cellular network, via a standard satellite or cable television service, via streaming on ABC.com or via the ABC app on intelligent devices and streaming boxes of all kinds – even though you have a qualified TV service login need to use them. If you’re in a market that offers streaming TV services like AT&T Now or Hulu ABC, you can also sign up for a free 7-day trial and watch TV that way.

However, the program is not broadcast continuously from 8 to 1. It will be interrupted at 11:00 p.m. Before you return at 11:30 a.m., read the local news to prepare for the calendar change.

If you’re not in the mood for Ryan Seacrest, you should check out many other New Year celebrations, including “Feliz 2020!” On Univision, which will feature around 20 different presenters in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas. There is “New Years Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN and “All-American New Year” from Fox News. And of course we must not forget that this is the normal “Times Square Ball Drop Stream”, which also includes performances by Bebe Rexha, Lovelytheband and Tanzcrew the Lab, which you can stream for free.

