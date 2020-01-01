advertisement

(FCC Chairman Ajit Pai) – Unwanted calls, including illegal and counterfeit robocalls, are the FCC’s main complaint and our highest priority for consumer protection. These include complaints from consumers whose numbers are forged or whose calls are accidentally blocked or labeled as a possible scam call by a robocall-blocking app or service. The FCC is committed to protecting you against these unwanted situations and accepting illegal calls in various ways.

Spend hundreds of millions of dollars on enforcement actions against illegal robo callers.

Enable telephone companies to block illegal or unwanted calls as standard on the basis of reasonable call analyzes before the calls reach consumers.

Allow consumer options on tools to block calls from any number that is not on a customer’s contact list or other “white list”.

Encourage telephone companies to implement number recognition to reduce illegal spoofing.

Making consumer complaint data available to enable better solutions for blocking and labeling calls.

More information about FCC initiatives against Robocalls and spoofing and download the FCC report about Robocalls.

File a complaint with the FCC if you think you have received an illegal call or text.

