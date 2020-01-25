advertisement

There is nothing better than a long county walk with you toddler at this time of year.

But hiking through muddy fields could be harmful to our four-legged friends, especially in wet weather.

advertisement

And now a case of fatal dog disease, Alabama rot, has been confirmed on our doorstep.

A death from the disease was confirmed by a veterinarian in Oakham last month, one of four confirmed in December 2019.

In total, Devon Live reports, the UK has now seen 204 confirmed cases of Alabama rot in 43 counties, since 2012:

6 in 2012

5 in 2013

32 in 2014

21 in 2015

19 in 2016

40 in 2017

52 in 2018

29 in 2019

David Walker, the UK’s leading expert on the disease, from Anderson Moores, said: “We are sad to report more cases from 2019, as we are now in the time of year when cases are most severe. more common.

“Other confirmed cases mean that this is very worrying for dog owners; however, this disease is still very rare, so we advise dog owners to remain calm but vigilant and to seek advice from their local veterinarian if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

“Although there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease, affected dog owners should visit www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot/ for advice and a case map confirmed. “

Alabama decay damages blood vessels in the skin and kidneys and can lead to skin ulcers and kidney failure

Dr. Huw Stacey, veterinarian and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, has supported research on the condition for several years and advises dog owners to contact their veterinarian if they have any concerns.

He said: “While it is understandable that dog owners are worried about the Alabama Rot, it is still a very rare disease and we encourage owners to continue exercising their pet.

“If a dog is affected, the best chance for recovery lies in early and intensive veterinary care at a specialized facility like Anderson Moores.

“Treatment is favorable, but only successful in about 20% of cases, which is why we encourage all dog owners to use the interactive online guide to help them understand the clinical signs and confirmed locations of the disease , and consult a veterinarian if they have any concerns. “

Keep your pet safe this winter.

(Image: Getty)

The Kennel Club has already warned dog owners of the disease, also known as glomerular cutaneous and renal vasculopathy, or CRGV, which is most common between November and May.

Only appearing to affect dogs, the disease damages the lining of the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys, leading to ulceration of the skin and kidney damage.

The condition can affect any breed or age of dog and a proportion can continue to develop severe acute kidney failure, which is often fatal.

Caroline Kisko, secretary of the Kennel Club, said: “Although the disease is very rare, affecting an extremely small percentage of dogs in the UK, the condition is very serious and life threatening.

“It is therefore vital that owners understand and recognize the warning signs, especially since time plays an important role in the successful treatment of the disease.”

How To Prevent Your Dog From Getting Illness

Keep it away from very muddy areas when you walk

Wash wet and muddy dogs directly after a walk

Regularly check for symptoms or anything unusual on your dog’s body

Respond quickly if you find something and talk to your veterinarian

Read more

Everything Dog Lovers Should Read

Symptoms of Alabama Rot

Sores, ulcers or red, swollen, bruised areas of the skin usually found on the legs or lower legs

Tired

Disinterest in food

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Caroline added: “While these signs do not necessarily mean your dog has Alabama rot, acting quickly and talking to a veterinarian to find out what is wrong is the best way to protect the health of your pet. “

.

advertisement