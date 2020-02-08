advertisement

Golf and pebble beach go together like skiing and vail. Any sport is so synonymous with a world-class travel destination, going there and not playing on the beautiful Pacific coast or shooting in the sky of the Rocky Mountains may be as great a sin as skipping a Broadway show while visiting New York or not on a cable car drives as a tourist in San Francisco.

The poshest place on the Monterey Peninsula is so diverse that it’s easy to have an unforgettable getaway without a club. It costs you something, but remember: you save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on green fees.

advertisement

How could three perfect days in Pebble Beach look like without golf? First, let’s get our heads and wedges out of the sand. Second, instead of playing a recreational course, we’re heading for adventure. Third, try this size scenario:

Day 1: Arrive, settle down

After five to seven hours by car or a 90-minute flight with United Airlines from LAX to Monterey Regional Airport, you have arrived in Pebble Beach. For the next two nights, a simple 20-minute shuttle bus will take you to your Tony Dig. You’ve been thinking about saving money by staying at a hotel next to Pebble Beach, maybe Monterey or Carmel, but you did the Kissimmee-over-Orlando thing on your last trip to Walt Disney World, and you want to this time The comfort and mood that Splurging offers.

The lodge at Pebble Beach has been a landmark of opulence for more than 100 years. (Photo by David Dickstein)

Speaking of mood, despite similarities in reputation, price and ownership, they differ at the Lodge in Pebble Beach and the Inn at Spanish Bay. The former celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and you feel good when you call it “legendary”, “stately” and “elegant”. The latter was built in the 1980s and has 269 rooms that are slightly more than 100 units larger than its sister property, lively, yet quiet and spacious, yet cozy – combinations that are pretty much different everywhere are contradictory.

Enjoy the best of both worlds, stay at The Inn and dine at The Lodge for a few meals. Your three-day visit also takes you to nearby attractions, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium that you must see. With job # 1 as a rest and job # 2 as a resort for this short break, however, you’re happily locked up in Pebble Beach Resorts most of the time. We should always feel so trapped.

Your garden view room at The Inn costs $ 820 per night. Comparable accommodations cost $ 940 at the lodge, five miles down the road. If you stay in the north of a Grand Hotel, you either have sea views or more privacy at Casa Palmero, a third hotel with the brand “Pebble Beach”. However, if you’re not price-conscious, you’ve come to the right place to upgrade – not if the lowest-priced resort room still has a romantic fireplace, reading area, nine different pillow types, and other goodies.

Additional amenities come with the daily resort fee. Often this fee, $ 28 at the Inn and $ 25 at the Lodge and Casa Palermo, is a failure of an otherwise pleasant stay. Cares for tips for pretty much everyone who will be there within the next 72 hours, offering shuttle service through Pebble Beach Resort facilities and trips to and from the airport once you’ve flown. Internet, items from the Honor Bar and even valet parking are included.

Determining the value of your money should always be a problem, but you’re tired of all of these administrative things. It’s time to fill up with other things like wood-grilled Szechwan grilled baby pork ribs, Kona coconut shrimp, and blackened Roy’s rare ahi. The Hawaiian Fusion chain is one of the restaurants at The Inn, and although a restaurant with this type of cuisine in a resort surrounded by majestic Monterey pine trees and in front of a Scottish-style links golf course seems out of place, it works. Like the Pebbletini from Ketal One and the homemade olives filled with blue cheese if you want to relax in a glass.

A nice group of people mingle on the outside terrace and there is a space around the fire pit just for you. The sound of the crashing waves of the Pacific adds to the priceless backdrop that cannot be found in Southern California.

Day 2: Let yourself be pampered, get around, get full

A non-exciting, but nice breakfast on the property starts the day in Sticks, a typical golf course restaurant, with the exception that the golf course is The Links at Spanish Bay. The public space, which is one of the best in the country, organizes the PGA, LPGA and Champions tours together every year and is a feast for the eyes on the Pacific coast.

A must in Pebble Beach is the famous 17-Mile Drive. (Photo by David Dickstein)

The famous 17-Mile Drive, a must with an asterisk, is best driven before the crowds arrive. Slow-moving cars and cyclists can get impatient people from stop to stop. So an early start should pay off in order to maintain the relaxed mood for which you came to Pebble Beach in the first place. The Lexus you reserved was pulled in front of the hotel, and as a guest at the Pebble Beach Resort, the test vehicle is available for two hours free of charge. Ordinary people pay $ 10.50 per vehicle, and while there are ways to get around this – spending $ 35 or more in a participating restaurant, leisurely trips without such worries are more pleasant.

Once you’ve adjusted the mirrors of your LC500 or other Lexus models, follow the signs that lead to beautiful Pebble Beach and Del Monte Forest. The most popular numbered stops include: the rough sea (No. 4), a turbulent stretch of coast; Point Joe (# 5), an easier parking experience to see feathered friends than Bird Rock (# 7); the Lone Cypress (No. 12), location of the iconic tree that is proudly over 250 years old.

As a first-time visitor to Pebble Beach, you decided to take the entire trip. If you do this correctly, the journey will take the full two hours. Maybe next time after stop 12 you will skip the forests and residences and enjoy the more scenic part in the opposite direction. Another option is to enjoy the Cypress Point Lookout (# 10) later in the day for a spectacular sunset.

Good times and good food await you at The Bench with a view of a historic 18th green. (Photo by David Dickstein)

After refreshing yourself in your room, the coach, which drives past the Inn every half an hour, takes you to the lodge to enjoy a lunch that is particularly awe-inspiring on this non-golfing short vacation. The bank overlooks the 18th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links, a centuries-old public course that is considered one of the best and most beautiful in the world. Appetizer lunch – portobello mushroom fries with smoked cheddar parmesan dip and a Tuscan-style crispy falafel panazella – tastes even better when you eat a chip outdoors that is away from the famous hole where the US Open Titles won by golf kings like Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

After a five-minute walk from the sacred complex of the lodge to the Casa Palmero in Mediterranean style, lunch can calm down before you pamper yourself in the spa. The 22,000-square-meter shrine to revitalize body and mind is one of just a few dozen spas to receive the Forbes Five-Star Award. Treatments ranging from the 70-minute pebble massage with stones for $ 295 to the 105-minute multi-technology wellness (from head to toe) for $ 395 range with which the surface of the product offered here is hardly scratched.

Mike Gillen, senior piper at the Inn at Spanish Bay, maintains the evening tradition. (Photo by David Dickstein)

The spa staff are in no hurry to see you. After another therapeutic hour, which you will spend in the “warm zone” warmed by fire, you will float back into the carriage to slowly prepare for dinner. But first, watch the tradition. Half an hour before sunset, head to The Links’ first tee in Spanish Bay to see a lone bagpiper playing for about 45 minutes or until he reaches the fire pit by the second green.

After respecting a 33-year tradition, stay overnight in Peppoli for dinner. The Italian gourmet restaurant is known for its 24-ounce ribeye steak and lasagna filled with filet mignon and Calabrian sausage. The only disappointment is that you don’t have the willpower to say no to Torta di Burro (Italian pound cake with marinated strawberries) and Torta alla Cioccolata (flour-free dark chocolate-almond cake).

Guests can enjoy Torta di Burro for dessert in The Inn at Spanish Bay’s Italian restaurant. (Photo by David Dickstein)

You return to your hotel room more happy than guilty. Buona serata!

Day 3: Get into the last joys, get out of there

A carving station with lamb and beef is just the beginning of the extensive Sunday brunch in Stillwater. (Photo by David Dickstein)

It’s hard to imagine eating again, but you don’t want to miss out on the best bougie brunch in Pebble Beach. After all, it’s Sunday and departure day – every minute and every bite counts, right? Stillwater at The Lodge overlooks 18th Pebble Beach Golf Links, but instead of the same view you had at The Bench yesterday lunch, sit inside at the most exquisite window table. Soak up the view of a million dollars and the lavish $ 72 buffet before returning to The Inn for a grand getaway.

The spirit of the author John Steinbeck may have disappeared from Cannery Row, but the tourists have not. (Photo by David Dickstein)

You checked out, but only at the hotel. Before you leave the peninsula, you should check out in two places. The Monterey Bay Aquarium is home to more than 600 species, and it’s worth a few hours if you take them all in and spend time with jellyfish and otters. Since you are right there, Cannery Row is also a good choice for tourists who have read the book or not that made the place famous.

At home you feel inspired to read John Steinbeck and maybe play golf. Whether you return to Pebble Beach and pay the $ 550 green fee at Pebble Beach Golf Links is yet to be decided.

If you go

Pebble Beach Resorts: 866-990-6895; pebblebeach.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium: 831-648-4800; montereybayaquarium.org

United Airlines: 800-864-8331; united.com

advertisement