The existence of the “goat cheese curtain” – the cultural divide between the downtown hipster suburbs and the suburbs – may be due to money, but research has shown that buyers can live in Brisbane’s sweet spot without breaking the bank.

The term goat cheese curtain was coined by the demographer Bernard Salt to describe the expensive suburbs, which are within 6 km of a city’s business district. In Brisbane there are, among others, Kangaroo Point, New Farm, Newstead, Paddington, Dutton Park, Hamilton, Ascot, Clayfield and Tenerife, the most expensive suburb of Queensland.

Kate Browne, a spokeswoman for Finder, a comparison website, said stereotypes of suburbs would always exist.

“What kind of restaurants, what selection of food in your local supermarket, and the average age of the residents influence the perception of a suburb,” she said. “This gap could also result from the typical rivalries between schools in different areas. There is nothing better than a harmless sports competition to build walls between suburbs. “

Ms. Browne said that it was difficult to break into the goat cheese circle with house prices in excess of $ 1 million and a median annual income of $ 82,264 a year, but there were still opportunities for people within 6 km Life.

Statistics from REA Group show that there are more than 50 suburbs of Brisbane within the curtain, of which only about 13 have an average home price of more than $ 1 million.

The median downtown retail price, at $ 691,236, is only $ 120,639 more than outside the curtain ($ 570,597), although this figure includes apartments that are relatively cheaper than houses and are generally more productive in the inner suburbs.

When it comes to rentals, the average rent inside the curtain is $ 487, according to Finder, compared to $ 449 outside the curtain.

“Wooloowin and Gordon Park are two of the cheaper suburbs in Brisbane where you can rent. Check out these areas if you’re on a budget but like the idea of ​​being in the realm of the goat cheese curtain,” said Ms. Browne ,

“It’s a good strategy to choose a less popular suburb from a popular one, as these areas are more likely to become more desirable over the years, but are currently more affordable.”



Suburbs within the goat cheese curtain





Within 1 km of the GPO Brisbane City, Spring Hill, Kangaroo Point, Fortitude Valley

2 km

South Brisbane, New Farm, Bowen Hills, East Brisbane, Milton, Tenerife, Kelvin Grove



3km Herston, Newstead, Highgate Hill, Woolloongabba, Red Hill, West End, Paddington, Auchenblume, Dutton Park, Norman Park, Hawthorne, Bulimba

4km Balmoral, Windsor, Wilston, Stones Corner, Newmarket, St. Lucia, Toowong, Albion, Coorparoo, Morningside

5km Ashgrove, Greenslopes, Annerley, Grange, Bardon, Hamilton, Taringa, Lutwyche, Camp Hill, Alderley

6km Ascot, Wooloowin, Yeronga, Gordon Park, Clayfield, Enoggera, Cannon Hill, Indooroopilly, Stafford, Holland Park West.

