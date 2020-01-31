advertisement

LOS ANGELES >> When the Lakers returned to their first game at the Staples Center after the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, the outpouring of love and grief was immense. Here are some of the images from one of the most emotional nights at Staples Center and LA Live. More range

Shirts with Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers cover all spots before the tribute at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Members of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy are sitting on the Lakers’ bench watching the pre-game warm up on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Kobe Bryant’s retired jerseys will hang on the rafters at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Gianna Bryant’s photo and names of the other victims will be displayed on the scoreboard at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Bass player Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be interviewing the Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

On Friday, January 31, 2020, fans will arrive at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the Lakers / Trailblazers game and the Kobe Bryant honors. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG) advertisement

The two front row seats remain empty during the game in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. Kobe and Gianni were in these seats the last time they saw a game at the Staples Center. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Lakers striker Anthony Davis warms up before the game when he wears Koby Bryant’s numbers on his shirt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

People sign memorial walls because they also left flowers, hats, t-shirts, and shoes outside of LA Live. Across from the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 31. January 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Mauricio Gonzalez of Oxnard poses for a photo when thousands of people outside of LA have left flowers, hats, T-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards. A helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

A young boy clings to his mother when thousands of flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards have left outside LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter are crashing before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

People sign a memorial wall while people outside LA left flowers, hats, t-shirts, and shoes. Opposite the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 31. January 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and memo boards are just a few of the things outside of LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and memo boards are just a few of the things outside of LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Redlands’ David Kelly looks over a memorial wall as people have left flowers, hats, t-shirts and shoes outside of LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who previously died in a helicopter crash Have come to life for an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Singer Usher takes a moment before the Laker game on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the 24-seat Laker jerseys at the Staples Center with Kobe Bryants. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Singer Usher takes a moment before the Laker game on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the 24-seat Laker jerseys at the Staples Center with Kobe Bryants. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)