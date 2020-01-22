advertisement

Just hours before the start of Donald Trump’s indictment, he spoke at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and bragged about the state of the U.S. economy. The speech was obviously an effort to change the subject of impeachment, but it also foreshadowed the two-way electoral strategy that Trump is likely to pursue after the impeachment trial ends. For members of his base and other ardent Republicans, he will offer the same strongman platform he offered in 2016: nativism, protectionism and the reduction of attacks on Democrats and the media. For less engaged voters, the Trump campaign will send a more traditional historic message: “Things are going well. Why risk everything by electing my radical opponents? “

The Democratic candidate’s first task, whatever it is, will be to point out the obvious dangers of giving a character like Trump four more years. It shouldn’t be too hard. But the Democrat will also need an economic counter-narrative that directly addresses the points raised by Trump in Davos. In fact, it is not very difficult either, but it will involve demystifying his claims and stressing that it is he who has engaged in radical and damaging policies, the costs of which the country will bear for decades. Let’s take a look at some of the points he raised:

When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we had

launched the great American comeback. Today I am proud to state that

the United States is in the midst of an economic boom like

that the world has never seen before.

Even taking into account Trump’s tendency to exaggerate, it’s a ridiculous claim. The truth is that he presided over a modest pick-up at G.D.P. growth, but it’s clearly not met its campaign target of bringing the economy’s growth rate to 4%.

Between the summer of 2009, when the Great Recession ended, and January 2017, when Trump took office, the economy experienced annual growth of around 2.2%. Since the start of 2017, the growth rate has increased to around 2.6%. But between 1947 and 1973, G.D.P. growth averaged over 4% and from 1997 to 2000 was close to 4.5%.

More recently, there were a few quarters in 2014, and a quarter each in 2009 and 2011, when the growth rate was 4% or more. Under Trump, the quarterly growth rate did not exceed 3.5%. In the third quarter of last year, the most recent period for which we have data, it was 2.1%.

The average unemployment rate in my administration is the lowest in

every American president in recorded history. We started with a

reasonably high rate.

In fact, Trump inherited an already low unemployment rate: 4.1% in January 2017. Since then, the rate has dropped by an additional 0.6 percentage points, bringing it down to 3.5%, which is the lowest rate since the late 1960s. But Trump doesn’t deserve much credit. If you look at a graph of the unemployment rate since the start of 2010, it has continued to fall. If anything, job growth has slowed a bit since Trump took office. According to the Department of Labor’s non-farm payroll figures, about one million more jobs have been created in the last three years of the Obama administration than in the first three years of that administration. It’s not particularly surprising, given the length of the recovery, but it undermines Trump’s claims.

It’s a blue collar boom. . . . Median real household

income is at the highest level ever recorded. The American dream is

rear, bigger, better and stronger than ever. No one is

benefiting more than the American middle class.

Here again, Trump claims credit for a trend that predated him. After declining for almost a decade, median household income – household income in the middle of the income distribution – finally began to increase again in 2015, under Obama, and the recovery continued during this administration. Rather than any policy change, the dynamic job market was the determining factor. When unemployment is low, workers are hard to find, so employers are forced to offer higher wages and longer hours. This allows middle class families to earn slightly higher incomes.

Make no mistake about it, however – the biggest winners in the past three years have been the wealthy rather than the middle class. As usual, Trump bragged about the stock market, which hit new records. He didn’t mention that the wealthiest ten percent of households own more than ninety percent of all stocks and mutual funds, or that the 2017 tax cut he advocated , was massively oriented towards societies and the wealthy. According to the Center for Non-Partisan Tax Policy, middle-income households received a tax cut of about nine hundred and thirty dollars, while households in the first percent saw a cut of more than fifty thousand dollars.

We reduced our business tax by the highest in the developed world

up to the one who is not only competitive, but one of the lowest taxes.

Trump was not lying here. The 2017 tax bill reduced the corporate tax rate from thirty-five percent to twenty-one percent, and it also contained a huge gift for pass-through business owners, who, rather than to pay corporate tax, report your income via their owners’ tax returns. The key point, which Trump has not mentioned, is that there is still no sign of soaring capital spending and wages that the White House has said the tax cut would generate. Rather than investing in new offices and new equipment, many companies took the money they saved and spent it on share buybacks, thereby increasing the net worth of their CEOs and managers. shareholders. The workers received very little and the future taxpayers received a huge bill. The tax cut was funded by the debt issue, which has increased by about $ 2.9 trillion since Trump took office.

If you combine all of that, you get a giant scam – which some of the C.E.O. and Wall Street titans assembled in Davos could probably appreciate. After presenting himself as a populist who would face a “rigged” economic system, Trump ruled like a plutocrat, pouring additional wealth on his fellow pennies and offering nickels and dimes to the masses. He’s still trying to pull the cunt; in his speech, he used the word “worker” or “workers” fifteen times, and said that he had launched a “whole new approach entirely focused on the well-being of the American worker”. It is not difficult to provide the facts and figures to refute Trump’s claims. What is needed is a Democratic candidate who can bring them all together and get the message out in language that ordinary people can understand. But this is the subject of another chronicle.

