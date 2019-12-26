advertisement

Abigail Rosenthal, USA TODAY’S NETWORK

Thursday

December 26, 2019 at 7:00 am

We’re in the middle of the holiday season now, but once Christmas is over, it’s time to drag that real tree out of the house and find out what to do with it after sitting in your house for weeks. Try a greener option instead of taking it to the landfill.

Turn it into firewood. Probably the most obvious option, but there are some limitations. Allow the tree to dry completely before burning, as the damp wood can pose a fire hazard. Christmas trees are also best for burning outdoors. As a bonus, put the Christmas tree ash in your garden to get the much needed nutrients.

Isolate your garden. Cut a few branches from your tree and place them over your garden to protect sensitive plants from frost and changing temperatures. In addition, your garden smells festive for months.

Turn it into mulch. Pine needles decompose slowly and produce a great, moisturizing mulch.

In some cities, you can place your tree on the curb for recycling, or set drop zones. Check with your city if this is an option for you.

Donate it to your backyard wildlife. Put it outside in or out of its stand and let the squirrels and birds take over. You can use it as winter accommodation or you can hang bird feeders on the branches. Remember to fill the feeder all winter.

Make it a fish feeder. Just drop the tree into a pond or lake (with permission if it’s not your own, of course) and let the water do the rest. Algae grow in the submerged tree, feeding fish and protecting them from predators at the same time.

Get smart. Use your old tree to make coasters, bird food, a clock or potpourri after Christmas.

